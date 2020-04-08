Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Businesses pair to aid caregivers

A group of local businesses are partnering to produce powered air purifying respirator hoods for front-line caregivers.

The owners of local retailer Ashley Homestores and Homerooms Furniture & Mattress have partnered with Brace Weiland, founder of local manufacturer Transformations Furniture, to produce the high demand coverings, a Tuesday news release said.

More than 10,000 yards of fabric and materials are being trucked from Pennsylvania to Fort Wayne, the release said, that can manufacture an additional 30,000 protective hoods.

The purifying hoods are used to safeguard workers in contaminated environments and are specifically designed to provide health care workers with respiratory protection, the release said.

“Our business is centered around people and families being comfortable and loving their homes. Safety of our community will help us all feel a little more comfortable in these uncertain times,” said Loren Klopfenstein, owner of Ashley Homestores and Homerooms Furniture & Mattress.

State police: Be wary of scams

Indiana State Police cautions residents to be vigilant in protecting personal information over the next few months to avoid being scammed.

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service announced the distribution of economic impact payments should begin over the next three weeks.

The checks will be distributed automatically, with no action required for most people. However, some taxpayers who do not file returns will need to submit a simple tax return to receive the payment.

For those who have already filed their 2019 tax returns, the IRS will use this information to calculate the payment amount. For anyone who has not yet filed, the IRS will use their 2018 tax data to calculate the payment. The economic impact payment will be deposited directly into the same banking account reflected on the return filed.

Don't give the scammers, swindlers and frauds an open door, state police said in a news release. The IRS will not contact residents by telephone or email asking for any personal information.

Brightpoint shuts Head Start sites

Brightpoint offices and Head Start sites are closed to the public until further notice.

Brightpoint said it is continuing to conduct programs and provide services remotely. Brightpoint Head Start staff are providing virtual learning for children and staying connected to families.

Staff are available by phone, 260-423-3546 or 800-589-3506, and email, gethelp@mybrightpoint.org, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday. Homeless individuals seeking housing through coordinated entry should call 260-423-3546, ext. 332, and leave a message.

The Brightpoint Development Fund staff are working to help small businesses with express loans and other resources.

More information about these services is available at mybdf.org.

Those who need additional assistance are advised to call 2-1-1 or their local township trustee.

Retired, inactive EMS OK to work

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Tuesday allowing retired and inactive EMS professionals to provide supplemental health care services in Indiana without reinstatement or approval by the Indiana EMS Commission if they work under the supervision of a licensed EMS or health care professional.

Under the executive order, retired and inactive EMS professionals are also allowed to provide primary patient care for patients as part of emergency response, transports and facilities with a temporary certification or licensure from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Local Pizza Huts give to neighbors

Locally owned and operated Pizza Hut of Fort Wayne restaurants will provide free pizzas to local small businesses and grocery store neighbors. They also have donated over $10,000 in produce to homeless shelters and food banks in their markets the last three weeks.

“This is a crucial time to band together and show the strength of the people of northeast and central Indiana,” said Todd Hollman, president and CEO. “We are all in this together, and as a family we will come through stronger than ever. We could not be prouder of our nearly 2,000 team members who continue to serve our communities with a smile.”