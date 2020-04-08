Demographics of virus in county released

Patients who are black make up 25% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Allen County, according to new statistics from the Allen County Department of Health.

Demographic data on the disease caused by the new coronavirus by race were released during a video conference with reporters Tuesday, hours after the country's top doctor said black Americans are at higher risk.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said in an interview with “CBS This Morning” blacks are disproportionately affected because of several factors, including having more existing medical problems and less access to health care.

“When you look at being black in America, No. 1, people unfortunately are more likely to be of low socioeconomic status, which makes it more difficult to social distance,” Adams said. “No. 2, we know that blacks are more likely to have diabetes, heart disease, lung disease.”

As of late Tuesday, 90 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in Allen County, and six patients have died.

The demographic data released for the first time Tuesday is based on numbers from Monday, when there were 88 cases, and show most patients who have tested positive – 68% – are white. Asians make up 4% of cases, and 2% are unknown.

“Other race” makes up the final 1%.

The Allen County Health Department is among a small group of agencies around the U.S. that has made information about race and COVID-19 public. The Indiana State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have tracked the illness by factors such as age and gender, but neither has released statistics on race.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Monday it is difficult to gather that data because her office often is not provided information on race or ethnicity.

“We're starting to ask our labs and if they can put that racial information and ethnicity on the actual lab order so that we will have that information,” she said. “We'll get more of that as we look at individuals who are admitted and discharged from the hospital.”

Box said Tuesday statistics could be released this week.

Megan Hubartt, spokeswoman for the local health department, said her agency culled the demographic data from forms provided by the state for COVID-19 investigations. Allen County officials have not yet analyzed the data, she said.

“We were discussing data trends (Monday) with regards to vulnerable communities,” Hubartt said. “We aren't seeing that yet – it's pretty widespread. But we are looking to do some ZIP code breakdowns soon, we hope.”

Among other statistics on local cases: More than half – 58% of cases – require hospitalization, and about 57% percent of infected patients are men.

About a third – 31% – are between the ages of 0 and 49. The remaining 69% are older than 50.

The health department does not identify patients or specific information about where they live.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan, along with her staff and doctors, said Tuesday positive cases likely will continue to trend upward in the coming weeks. They encouraged residents to adopt and use preventive measures including social distancing, frequent hand-washing and wearing a “cloth face covering” – the word mask should be reserved for medical professionals' personal protective equipment, McMahan said – while around others.

Cloths should be two layers and cover the nose and mouth. They should be worn while using the other measures designed to slow the spread of the virus, doctors said.

Dr. James Cameron, a member of the Allen County Board of Health, urged people to abide by those measures.

“If we were to relax and take our foot off the gas, we'd see a repeat of what we saw in 1918, a resurgence of cases,” he said, referring to the influenza pandemic that killed a third of the world's population.

Also Tuesday, Purdue University Fort Wayne announced an employee there has tested positive.

The worker lives in Fort Wayne, according to a statement from the university, and “had only limited contact with anyone on campus.” Public health officials are investigating, according to the statement.

