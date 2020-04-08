Local VA has had 3 cases; 2 sent home

Three military veterans who tested positive for the coronavirus have received treatment at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical center in Fort Wayne, its director said Tuesday.

Michael Hershman said two of the patients spent a few days in the medical center's hospital before being released to self-quarantine at home. VA nurses are monitoring those veterans twice daily, Hershman said.

The third veteran has been hospitalized since Monday. All three of the patients have been men.

Hershman said in a telephone interview that the medical center's hospital has four intensive care rooms, four isolation rooms and four ventilators available for COVID-19 patients. As of Tuesday afternoon, none of the three veterans treated for the potentially fatal respiratory disease had required the use of a ventilator.

The medical center has been pre-screening all people who enter the facility at Lake Avenue and Randallia Drive. Those who indicate they have possible coronavirus symptoms – fever, cough or shortness of breath – or have been in contact with infected people are screened further in the emergency room.

Hershman said the first coronavirus patient had been hospitalized for multiple days before displaying symptoms. He had gone to the medical center for a different ailment.

The medical center is part of the VA Northern Indiana Health Care System, which Hershman directs. He said the system temporarily closed its outpatient clinics in Muncie and Peru in mid-March and converted services to exclusively urgent care at Fort Wayne and Marion medical centers and Mishawaka and Goshen outpatient clinics.

“Our staff are doing a lot of telephone encounters. We also have a secure email system where veterans can ask questions. So all the non-urgent work has been shifted to the video or the telephone or the email. We also have nurse advice lines available for our veterans,” Hershman said.

Veterans who had non-urgent medical appointments scheduled between March 30 and April 30 were invited to call in to two telephone town halls to receive information. Hershman said nearly 5,000 veterans called.

Personnel at VA Northern Indiana's outpatient clinic in Fort Wayne for mental health care continue to provide services.

“Some of them are still seeing veterans face to face as required. They are also doing many, many video encounters and a lot of telephone encounters. But if a veteran needs to be seen, they are being seen,” Hershman said.

VA Northern Indiana is part of a network that includes VA medical facilities in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan. Hershman said the network began preparing in early January for a possible coronavirus outbreak as the virus spread in China and elsewhere.

“When COVID started ramping up, our network started having daily calls talking about preparedness,” he said. “And we've actually assisted other VAs; we sent some supplies that we have in excess to Detroit to assist that VA. Likewise, we know that our network headquarters would ship us supplies if we needed them.”

Hershman said the Fort Wayne medical center currently has sufficient supplies of personal protective equipment, such as gloves, gowns and masks, for its staff.

Meantime, the center is continuing its monthly drive-through food bank program. Hershman said at least 50 veterans showed up Tuesday at the local campus, where they received frozen turkeys in addition to other goods.

“Instead of a Thanksgiving turkey, it will be an Easter turkey,” he said.

