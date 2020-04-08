Physicians prep to see patients via internet

Allen County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan bravely entered the new world of health care delivery this week.

She had her first appointment with one of her own doctors via telemedicine – a video chat that didn't require her to show up in person.

“It was super easy,” she said.

Telemedicine appointments are just one technique local health care providers are using to keep people at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 healthy, Fort Wayne health officials said Tuesday during a media roundtable. The appointments use an online or smartphone video connection instead of an on-site exam.

People with chronic medical conditions are more likely to become severely ill and have worse outcomes from the potentially fatal illness caused by the new coronavirus, officials said.

McMahan said Allen County residents tend to have higher rates of chronic health problems, which include high blood pressure and heart disease, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, renal failure and autoimmune conditions that weaken the body's resistance.

“We have to do more preemptively in keeping our population safer and healthier,” said Dr. John Tan, a family practice physician affiliated with IU Health in Fort Wayne.

One way is to have a family doctor and keep appointments for checking on the status of chronic conditions, Tan said.

But that hasn't always been happening lately, said Dr. Sharon Singleton, chief medical officer for Neighborhood Health Clinics in Fort Wayne.

Residents are allowed to visit their doctor under Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home orders. But, Singleton said, “People are so afraid to come in they are skipping appointments and missing (refilling) their medications.”

Clinics have been screening patients immediately on arrival and separating those with suspected COVID-19 symptoms, including using a different facility if they express that's their concern or scheduling an appointment, Singleton said.

The clinics plan to start telemedicine appointments this week, she said. Several area family practices, including the IU Health Primary Care office on Engle Road in Fort Wayne, have switched or augmented appointments with telemedicine.

McMahan urged adult children to help their parents and elders with navigating such appointments.

“It's so easy to get behind (in taking care of) chronic conditions,” she said.

Other techniques patients can use to stay healthy include ordering a 90-day supply of medicines instead of a monthly amount to cut down on drugstore visits. Patients also can switch to mail delivery of prescriptions. However, patients should check on potential insurance or delivery reliability problems.

Being up to date with vaccinations for the flu, pneumonia and shingles also can help, Tan said. Heath officials say co-infection with coronavirus and other lung-related germs is relatively common and can worsen COVID-19.

Shingles, a reactivation of the virus that causes chicken pox in older adults, causes painful skin lesions and is linked to stress, McMahan said.

The doctors said social distancing – staying 6 feet apart, avoiding gatherings and covering the nose and mouth in public – is especially important for those with chronic illnesses.

Keeping (conditions) under control, for example, in checking and controlling blood sugar in those with diabetes, also is important, they said.

McMahan said several things to maintain good health generally also can work for those with chronic conditions trying to avoid COVID-19. They include getting adequate sleep, at least 30 minutes of exercise most days of the week, maintaining a healthy diet and taking time to release stress through meditation or listening to music, she said.

