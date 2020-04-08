State awards road funds for cities, counties

More $120 million in matching funds has been issued to 214 Indiana cities, towns and counties, including Fort Wayne, for local road projects, state officials announced Tuesday.

The funding is part of the Next Level Roads: Community Crossings Initiative, which will provide a total of $126.5 million to various Indiana municipalities and counties.

Fort Wayne and Allen County will both receive $1 million.

Other northeast Indiana communities that received funding include Angola, Ashley, Avilla, Churubusco, Columbia City, Decatur, Garrett, the city of Huntington, Huntington County, Leo-Cedarville, Noble County, South Whitley, Wells County and Winona Lake.

“Hoosier communities are able to take on more needed road work and do it in record time thanks to Community Crossings,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement. “Our commitment to partnering with cities, towns and counties on vital infrastructure helps build strong communities poised for investment and job growth.”

Fort Wayne's funding will go toward one of the city's neighborhood improvement projects in the Springwood/Orchard Woods neighborhood, Public Works spokesman Frank Suarez said in a statement.

That project will include concrete street rehabilitation, new sidewalks, curbs, gutters and Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant ramps.

“Under the state program, the award can cover up to 50% of the project,” Suarez said.

The state funding will go toward resurfacing efforts on several roads in the southeastern portion of Allen County, county spokesman Mike Green said in a news release.

Details about those projects will be announced at a later date, Green said.

“INDOT's mission is to build and maintain Indiana's transportation to grow our economy and enhance the quality of life in Indiana,” Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness said in a statement.

“Through Community Crossings we're able to take that commitment to local roads, not just our highways.”

To qualify, local governments must provide local matching funds – 50% for larger communities and 25% for smaller communities – from a fund approved for road and bridge construction.

Local governments must also submit an INDOT-approved asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges.

According to state officials, the Community Crossings Initiative has provided more than $738 million in matching for construction projects.

