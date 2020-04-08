State virus deaths top flu norms

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana's COVID-19 deaths have surpassed the state's average number of annual flu deaths in just four weeks, Gov. Eric Holcomb said Tuesday.

Over the past five years, Indiana has averaged 154 flu deaths over seven to eight months. Indiana now has 173 coronavirus deaths since the first case was found March 6.

And “that's on top of the flu,” Holcomb said. “We didn't get rid of the flu. That's why we've taken all these extraordinary measures.”

He also took a more strident tone when asked about people congregating during the upcoming boating season given the number of lakes in northern Indiana.

“We just reported on 34 fatalities today,” Holcomb said. “Make a list of your 34 best friends and then imagine putting a line through them. That's how serious this is. This is not a time for partying. It's a time to hunker down.”

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said a few members of a nuclear family going on out on a boat is not a problem.

“They are exposing each other and are together every day,” she said.

But congregating on a pier for a party or tying boats up one next to another next to another is “where we're going to have issues.”

And Box said it is concerning that some people would come from around the state to boat or even from out of state to their lake homes for the summer.

Holcomb said “if you're traveling to get home to Indiana we welcome you and we'll help you. But you shouldn't be traveling across state lines unless it's for essential businesses. If we get to a point where we need to take another step we will.”

He said he doesn't want to micromanage local authorities but they can reach out if they have concerns.

Three Indiana mayors also joined Tuesday's briefing – Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

Henry told the governor about the three-prong communications strategy the city has been using to keep its citizens informed with the most reliable and up-to-date information.

And he said he is encouraging residents to follow the state's stay-at-home order.

“I don't know how many times we have pleaded with our citizens 'stay at home.' In fact, a few times I myself have (stole) away from my home to drive around and see if there were any people outside and what they were doing.

“Quite frankly if I saw a group of people walking down the sidewalk together I would pull over and ask them why they were out, why weren't home not only protecting themselves but other citizens as well,” Henry said.

The mayor also mentioned various ways the community is coming together to help each other and stay in touch – while keeping their distance.

“One thing that really has been something that I'm exceptionally proud of ... is the outpouring of our citizens to make sure others are taken care of as far as basic needs,” Henry said, mentioning one neighborhood's Zumba class done from their porches and driveways.

“We may be apart but you remind us that we can still do yoga together I guess on our front porch,” Holcomb quipped.

