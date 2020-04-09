Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

State offers help for mortgage, rent

Hoosiers struggling to pay rent or mortgages may qualify for assistance from the state under a new initiative announced Wednesday.

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority said it is re-instituting the mortgage payment assistance program through Indiana's Hardest Hit Fund for homeowners. That could provide up to $30,000 to eligible Indiana homeowners.

Also, the Housing and Community Development Authority has developed a new resource guide to help homeowners and renters avoid future eviction and foreclosure.

“During this public health emergency, housing stability has never been more critical,” Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said in a statement. Crouch chairs the Housing and Community Development Authority board.

Jacob Sipe, executive director of the authority, said one of the governor's executive orders protects against eviction and foreclosure in the short-term. But the state wants to also identify longer-term solutions.

Indiana homeowners may be eligible for mortgage payment assistance if they:

• Own only one mortgaged home and currently reside in that home.

• Are unable to make their monthly mortgage payment and/or past-due mortgage payments because of an involuntary employment-related financial hardship such as a recent job layoff.

• Meet additional eligibility requirements based on income.

For more information online, go to www.877gethope.org.

Food trucks OK'd to be at rest stops

The Indiana Department of Transportation is launching a temporary permit program to allow food trucks to operate at highway rest areas.

Two licensed food trucks will be allowed at rest areas and welcome centers statewide, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, a statement from INDOT said.

The program will allow the food trucks to provide food and drink to commercial truck drivers and others deemed essential travelers.

Interested food truck operators will need to complete an application and submit necessary papers to obtain a license. Applications are being accepted immediately by email at INDOTFoodTruckRequest@indot.in.gov.

Kendallville Fire gets library gift

The Kendallville Public Library on Wednesday delivered 34 mask extenders to Kendallville Fire Department employees and volunteers.

The extenders hold the elastic on the masks to avoid strain on the ears of the person wearing masks.

“We appreciate the firefighters for putting themselves at risk to keep us safe, so we are happy to do what little we can to help keep them safe,” a news release said. “So far, the library and its partners have distributed 492 mask extenders, and they are still working to fill requests for hundreds more.”

Aqua Indiana to give to food banks

Aqua Indiana said Wednesday it will donate $10,000 to three local food banks across its service territory.

Aqua will be splitting a $10,000 donation between the following food banks: Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana and Portage Township Food Pantry.