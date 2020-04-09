Indiana prioritizes nursing homes

INDIANAPOLIS – State officials Wednesday focused on the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes or other group-living facilities as the state's death toll and residents confirmed infected continue to rise.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said Indiana is still in the first quarter of the game and likened the fight against the novel coronavirus to World War III.

“Our job is not done. We've got to keep our head down and grind this thing out,” he said. “There is no shortcut – you can't outsmart this invisible enemy.”

Indiana now has 5,943 confirmed cases with 203 deaths. That includes 98 cases now in Allen County and seven deaths.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box gave new data on long-term care in Indiana. She said the state has 735 nursing homes and stand-alone residential facilities where 65,000 Hoosiers reside.

Health strike teams have tested nearly 600 people in nursing homes, groups homes and prisons. Of those, 191 came back positive – 170 of them are long-term care residents; 12 in group homes and the rest in correctional facilities

There have been 31 deaths in 12 nursing homes – which accounts for 15% of the state's death total.

“We know there will be more cases,” Box said.

She also is now ordering all directors of long-term care and residential facilities, jails or any other congregant settings to report within 24 hours any known or suspected cases of COVID-19, any deaths and any positive staff members.

Box also encouraged the entities to keep residents and families informed of positive cases or deaths.

Dr. Dan Rusyniak, chief medical officer for the Family and Social Services Administration, said initial guidance included no visitation, no communal dining and screening anyone who enters for symptoms, including through temperature checks.

As weeks have progressed though, there is more likelihood of asymptomatic spread – which means a person who has the virus can spread it without having any symptoms at all.

“This disease creates the potential for a perfect storm in a long-term care facility. Large groups of vulnerable people living together and a highly transmittable virus that may not cause symptoms in those who care for them,” he said.

Box said those who are being hospitalized with COVID-19 are spending two to four days on average in the ICU and seven to 10 days in the hospital altogether.

Many Hoosiers have wondered when a person with the virus is deemed to be recovered.

Box said initial CDC guidance was a negative test two days in a row. But that became unrealistic when the number of cases began rising and testing was limited.

She said for those who aren't severe enough to go to a hospital a good rule of thumb is to be seven days past when symptoms first appeared, and at least 72 hours of not having a fever without the use of medication to reduce it.

The CDC says you should also see an improvement in cough and shortness of breath.

Box said anecdotally people who have recovered report still struggling with taking deep breaths – “it really throws you for a loop.”

She was asked about masks and said if you are going outside for a run, for instance, you don't need a mask. But if you will be in a place near other people – such as the grocery and post office – a mask is good to make sure asymptomatic people aren't spreading the infection.

Box said the only way to know how many people in the state were really infected is going to be an antibody test in the coming months. But that doesn't currently help with the acute illness.

nkelly@jg.net