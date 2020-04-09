New Haven sets contingencies

New Haven now has provisions for a deputy mayor to run the city should Republican Mayor Steve McMichael become incapacitated.

But who that might be has not been divulged to the public.

McMichael said the ordinance, introduced and passed at Tuesday's City Council meeting, was motivated by the COVID-19 outbreak and “something I thought I'd never have to do.”

The proposal allows a city council member or a senior staff member to be appointed by the mayor. City Council would not have to approve the appointment, McMichael said.

He said three people – Council President Craig Dellinger, Clerk-treasurer Natalie Strock and himself – know who the three people on his list are.

But he would not divulge their names during the meeting, although he was asked to do so by a resident, Bob Nelson, former city councilman and mayoral opponent.

Nelson said he thought the proposal was a good idea and “forward thinking” but questioned how council members could vote for the ordinance without names.

“Maybe you all do know, but as a taxpayer I think I have a right to know who could take over if the mayor became sick,” he said.

McMichael called it the mayor's prerogative to make appointments, and he stuck to his guns Wednesday in a telephone interview with The Journal Gazette.

He compared divulging names to divulging names of job candidates before one was hired, and added things could change between now and whenever the measure might be needed.

“What if that person (named as a possible replacement) also got COVID-19?” McMichael asked.

McMichael told council members he didn't think it was fair to ask Dellinger, who owns and manages New Haven Print & Copy, to give up a full-time job to act as mayor.

McMichael also said he had no intention of filling the job except for an emergency illness. His intention to leave the position vacant was why minimum wage – currently $7.25 an hour in Indiana – was specified as the salary, he said.

The proposal was adopted unanimously.

Also during the meeting, which was held at City Hall in person following social distancing rules and live-streamed on Facebook, McMichael pointed to several other provisions to combat COVID-19.

He said the city administration building has been closed to the public and will remain closed until April 27. However, so services continue, city administrative staff members have been divided into two teams.

One works in the building Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and the other Tuesdays and Thursdays; those not in the building work at home. Two staff members who fulfill similar functions or work near each other will not be in the building at the same time, McMichael said.

Police officers are handling routine calls such as thefts by phone, and when they need to go to a home in person, they stay outside, talking through a door or inviting the person who called to come outside, council members were told.

On Wednesday, New Haven launched a Neighbor Helpline at 748-7079 and at info@NewHaven.IN.gov. The idea is to link those with needs because of COVID-19 with nearby residents able to provide help, McMichael said.

An example would be an elderly resident reluctant to go out to pick up a prescription being linked with someone who could run the errand, he said.

