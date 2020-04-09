Officials look for ways to aid homeless

Homeless residents are particularly vulnerable to coronavirus and local government officials are working with outreach groups to provide needed services.

Representatives from The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission, Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network and others joined city and county officials at a Wednesday news conference to outline efforts to provide shelter, meals and sanitation services for homeless residents.

“We're fortunate to have social service agencies committed to assisting individuals and families in need of help, support and hope,” Mayor Tom Henry said in a statement. “As a city and a county, we care about one another, and it's showing. COVID-19 is unlike anything we've ever experienced. We're all in this together to make a meaningful difference and follow the guidelines to help beat the virus.”

Fort Wayne has 2,500 to 3,000 homeless residents at any given time, said the Rev. Donovan Coley, CEO of The Rescue Mission. There are currently 120 homeless housed in The Rescue Mission's Superior Street facility, Coley said.

The outbreak has limited the services that some agencies can provide. The Rescue Mission moved its emergency shelter for men to 1213 St. Marys Ave. and is open for check-in between 7 and 10 p.m. daily, said Blake Douglas, The Rescue Mission's director of marketing. No new intakes are being done for residential programs at Charis House and Restoration House, Douglas said, but the organization is continuing its full spectrum of programming to people who were enrolled as of March 17.

The St. Marys Avenue location can house up to 52 individuals each night, Coley said. The Fort Wayne police and fire departments are helping provide security and make sure everyone is safe.

“I think it is very important for us to understand that there are still gaps in service,” Coley said.

One gap Coley identified involves services for women and women with children. The Rescue Mission is still turning away 30 to 35 people who would qualify for programs. Shelter leaders are working with the health department to find a regional quarantine center for the homeless.

The Rescue Mission is still operating its community meal program, through which people can receive a take-away meal. That program operates twice a day at noon and 5 p.m. in the Rescue Mission's east parking lot at 301 W. Superior St.

Efforts are also ongoing to provide portable toilets and hand-washing stations throughout the community, particularly in downtown Fort Wayne, said the Rev. Joshua Gale, CEO of Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network.

Although Gale did not identify a specific timeline for when they will be available, he said efforts with the city Parks and Recreation Department are ongoing.

“We're trying to make sure that those are strategically located to where people are,” he said.

Coley added The Rescue Mission has portable showers available at its West Superior Street location, as well as portable toilets.

“We invite folks to come, especially as they're coming for meals,” he said.

Additionally, Fort Wayne's Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services is helping coordinate services among local shelters, as well. In a news release Wednesday, city officials said the department is “immediately putting approximately $35,000 of federal funding to us” for virus-related needs, including purchase of personal protective equipment and sanitation stations for several shelters and outreach teams.

“As other federal funding becomes available, the Community Development Division will work with the Allen County Department of Health and area nonprofits and funders to coordinate efforts to meet the basic needs of the city's most vulnerable residents,” the news release said.

Outreach teams such as Street Reach for the Homeless operated by Fort Wayne resident Sally Becker Segerson are also asking for help getting needed supplies.

In an interview with The Journal Gazette this week, Segerson said she hopes to procure cloth face coverings for homeless residents, as well as hand sanitizer and gloves. Segerson said she also needs basic items like socks, blankets and sleeping bags, some of which have been difficult to buy as stores close to the public.

“It's virtually impossible for (the homeless) to follow any of the CDC guidelines,” she said. “Most of us are glued to the TV to see what we're supposed to do now, but they can't even do the most basic of what we're being asked to do.”

Chronically homeless people may be more susceptible to develop severe symptoms, Segerson said, because of the toll life on the street can take on the human body.

“That chronically homeless person may already have a diminished healthcare record, may have already aged much more than what their chronological age might be,” she said.

“They're coming as a compromised person, knowing they aren't being sanitary, knowing they don't have a place to shower or wash their hands.”

Segerson said she hopes efforts to protect homeless residents during the pandemic continue.

“If you're walking downtown, if you're walking through Promenade Park or enjoying the arts in the alleyways – all of which are permissible things to do – it's possible you're going to walk past these men and women,” she said.

“What have we done to diminish the possibility (that they are carrying COVID-19) and view them as humans that have the same emotions and fears as the rest of us?”

