Officials promote resources for residents

Fort Wayne and Allen County officials, along with area nonprofit social service agencies, highlighted resources available to residents in need during the COVID-19 pandemic during a news conference Wednesday.

The discussion came shortly before the Allen County Department of Health released new statistics regarding virus cases and deaths in the area.

One more Allen County resident has died from COVID-19 and eight more tested positive, health officials said, bringing the total to 98 cases and seven deaths as of Wednesday afternoon.

“It's often been said that the true value of a city is how it's judged by the way it treats its people,” Mayor Tom Henry told reporters at Citizens Square. “Our most powerful asset in the city of Fort Wayne is our people, and in the county of Allen. So it's imperative that we make sure that the human services component of our community is met.”

Henry was joined Wednesday by county Commissioners Therese Brown, Nelson Peters and Rich Beck, as well as representatives from the health department and various organizations including Brightpoint, the YWCA and United Way of Allen County.

Pleasant Township Trustee John Henry said many families affected will likely be seeking assistance for the first time. He is the past president of the Allen County Trustees Association.

“The townships are here to assist in emergency situations and this certainly is one of those,” he said.

Those that apply for aid must do so in the township in which they reside, John Henry said. There are 20 townships in Allen County.

Those unsure in which township they reside can find that information at wayeo.egis.39dn.com, on tax bills or by calling 211. Residents are urged to have patience as the application process is slower because many staff members are working from home.

Applications are being done electronically, or in some smaller townships, via mail. Face-to-face interviews have also become telephone interviews, John Henry said. “I just ask you to be patient, give yourself time and this will work fine,” he said, noting that residents in need are also encouraged to apply for other governmental assistance like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Information about those services can be found at https://fssabenefits.in.gov/bp/#. Applying to the township can also help residents get referrals to other places.

Residents who may have difficulty paying various bills should contact their creditors, John Henry said, to find out what relief is available.

“While they have moratoriums in place, that will not be debt forgiveness, that's just pushing things back,” he said.

Any funds available should be prioritized to cover necessities such as rent or mortgage, utilities and food.

“We do understand there is going to be extenuating circumstances in households – most commonly medical expenses – things that take away from those basic necessities and that's why we'll be here to help you,” he said.

Food banks and meal services provided by area school districts are also helpful for those who need them, John Henry said. Residents who can buy their own food should also be mindful of the type of food they are buying, he added. It's important to try to buy foods that last longer and go further to save money and limit trips to the store.

Matt Perkey, president and CEO of United Way of Allen County said residents in need of assistance are encouraged to call 211.

“They will put you in touch with those in health and human services organizations that can help you according to your need,” he said.

United Way of Allen County has also created an emergency relief fund to streamline the process through which health and human services agencies can apply for emergency funding, Perkey said.

“It has also given us a mechanism in which all funders – whether individuals, the business community or local philanthropists – have come together to give to the same alignment to go directly back into the community,” he said.

Perkey said anyone who would like to contribute can go to unitedwayallencounty.org. Additionally, Perkey said health and human services nonprofits in need of emergency relief funds should email impact@uwacin.org to start the process.

“The reason we are raising these funds is because we realize the heightened need and the extenuating circumstances you may be under at this time,” he said.

Brightpoint has had to adjust some of its operations, including closing several educational programs and its home rehabilitation program, CEO Steve Hoffman said. Brightpoint's office is also closed to the public.

According to its website, Brightpoint is focused on helping communities, families and individuals remove the causes and conditions of poverty.

Despite the challenges, Hoffman said Brightpoint is still operating assistance programs to help residents. The largest is the organization's Utility Assistance Program, he said, but noted that Brightpoint is also helping families, especially those recently unemployed, find health insurance options.

Brightpoint is also developing other types of assistance, Hoffman said. He encouraged residents to call the organization at 260-423-3546 or visit mybrightpoint.org.

“Most of our application materials can all be done online virtually,” he said.

The Fort Wayne YWCA is still open and serving victims of domestic violence, CEO Paula Hughes-Schuh said.

Hughes-Schuh said as people are confined to their homes, there has been an increase in the number and severity of domestic violence and sexual assault cases.

“We continue to operate and the domestic violence shelter is open and doing intakes 24/7,” she said. “We continue to work with our clients in the community, working with them if at all possible to stay home, but do safety planning.”

The YWCA is still running its sexual assault and domestic violence hotlines at 800-441-4073. That number connects directly to the shelter.

Residents in need of help can contact the YWCA through its website at ywcanein.com.

