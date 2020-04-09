Plant, seed sale using advance payments

The local not-for-profit Human Agricultural Cooperative will offer its annual seed and plant sales starting Saturday, but this year sales will be a bit different.

“There will be no hand-to-hand cash transactions,” said Ty Simmons, the cooperative's executive director. “They pay in advance and we bring it to the back seat of their cars.”

Seeds, many of them saved from previous crops by Simmons, who practices an organic style of farming, and starter plants can be ordered and paid for through the organization's email, humanagriculturalcoop@gmail.com.

“There are like 400 different vegetables and 400 different flowers, roots and herbs that we carry, so we basically have them contact us and we ask them, 'what would they like to grow.' We give them suggestions in amounts and sizes,” Simmons said.

Every year, the cooperative donates plants and seeds to small organizations and individuals who can't afford them, Simmons said.

Seeds that he didn't save come from “some very old farms for what we don't have in stock,” Simmons said.

People can buy a single packet of seeds or a $50 seed starter kit for a 20-foot-by-20-foot garden plot that would typically include carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, kale, watermelon, green beans, spinach, onions, cabbage, cilantro and peppers.

Starter kits also come in two larger amounts: $100 for three times the amount of seeds as the $50 kit, and $500 that amounts to 14 times as much as the $50 starter kit.

Seed packets cost from $1.95 to $15.95. Simmons will email an entire list of seeds and plants if someone desires.

Simmons supplies farmers and gardeners from Alabama, southern Indiana and Georgia, but his real wish is to supply farmers and gardeners in 46806, his home ZIP code in southeast Fort Wayne. The area has the ninth-highest poverty rate in the state, according to census data crunched by UnitedStatesZIPCodes.org.

Simmons posted an NPR article on Facebook that indicates that the COVID-19 pandemic has people turning to vegetable and herb gardening as a way to protect themselves from shortages.

The seed and plant sale helps fund the cooperative's youth farming project. High school and middle school students learn to farm and get paid $7.25 an hour for 10 hours a week for 10 weeks. The program, now in its fourth year, will begin in June.

Simmons has enough funding to pay 10 students but is hoping to raise an additional $22,000 to enroll 30 more. The instruction takes place at a 17-acre farm on Tillman Road, managed by Ephraim Smiley, and is the property of the Fellowship Missionary Church next door.

Two-thirds of the goods the students produce will be sold at the Southside Farmers Market and other locations, Simmons said. The other third is donated.

Simmons has plans for a greenhouse on property on Williams Street so that he can extend the farming program year-round. Cost of the greenhouse is estimated at $40,000, he said.

“We are currently looking for sponsors and partners for this project,” Simmons said.

The 46806 population is about 50% black, 25% white and 25% Hispanic, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and the area is in a “food desert,” meaning that residents must travel farther than a mile to a grocery store where healthy and affordable foods are available.

To help put an end to unhealthy eating, Simmons, a local entrepreneur, and his partners have plans to open the Utopian Grocery Store at 608 Oxford St., but the April opening date has been pushed back to June. The coronavirus is a factor, he added.

At that same location, a couple of doors down, Simmons will provide the curbside service for the plant sale that runs through June. Pickup will be every Saturday.

Payment can be made with any major credit card with a 4% charge, debit card by Square or Cash App, Simmons said.

jduffy@jg.net