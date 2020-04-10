Churches discover ways to reach flock

Pastor Dereck Fields will be separated from his flock at Taylor Chapel only by a car window on Easter.

That's because even in a time of a pandemic, his wife, Angela, has a good memory – and a creative spirit.

“She remembered we have self-contained communion packets, with a little wafer, a cup and some juice in the bottom, that we use to visit people who can't get to church,” he said. “She suggested that maybe we could give those out.”

So, at the church on Maysville Road beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday, those packets will be placed on a table outside a church entrance so people can pick them up and take Holy Communion – and have a moment of prayer and blessing with Fields.

Taylor Chapel, a United Methodist congregation, is just one Fort Wayne area church that's gotten creative about celebrating the Resurrection during a time when people are told to shun religious gatherings to avoid spreading COVID-19.

The potentially lethal illness already has many church members getting used to virtual Bible studies, prayer meetings and worship services through livestreaming on Facebook, YouTube and Zoom.

Summer Knight, who attends First Missionary Church in Fort Wayne, said her family plans to watch that church's Easter service Sunday morning. Even though it's a little sad not to go to church, she said, the family “has gotten pretty good” at using virtual connections.

Her children's Sunday School teacher “will get on (a video service) three times a week and sing a song and just talk to them,” she said. And she's attended virtual prayer meetings with members of Fort Wayne's Avalon Missionary Church.

The video trend reaches the head of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades plans to livestream Mass at 10 a.m. Sunday on Facebook and YouTube at @diocesefwsb. He'll follow that with a Rosary in Spanish at 3 p.m., an Easter tradition for many families.

Parishioners are urged to pray a special prayer on Easter – with the text on Page 3 of the diocese's weekly newspaper online at todayscatholic.org. The bishop also asked parish churches to ring their bells at 9 a.m.

In Allen County, churches are among those encouraged to ring bells at noon by the NewAllen Alliance and the Allen County commissioners.

“Social distancing guidelines require us to remain apart from our extended families, church members and others,” the commissioners said in a statement. “But we believe that the simple act of ringing a bell can allow us to remain physically distant while being united in spirit.”

Other Fort Wayne churches plan to continue livestream services.

Among them are Pathway Community Community Church at 9 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at pccfw.tv, First Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m. on Facebook Live and Trinity English Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. through a link at trinityenglish.org/easter.1.

Members are grateful to remain plugged in.

“Thank heavens I have a church that does that (video streaming),” said Paulette Nellems, who attends City Church in Fort Wayne.

She said she also plans to cook a family dinner as she normally would, “listen to some gospel music” and probably do yoga, a practice she's learning since coronavirus stress set in.

“Sometimes we just forget to breathe, and that leads to anxiety and then panic,” she said.

“I have always been a woman of faith, and this (epidemic) has caused me to go deeper. I'm listening more,” said Nellems, 59, adding the hopeful Easter message of a risen savior is appropriate for the times people are living in now.

Jessica Johnson, who attends Greater Mt. Ararat Baptist Church in Fort Wayne, said she's been sending out encouraging posts on social media as Easter approaches.

One reminded readers that every day is Easter because of the victory and message of the risen Lord, she said.

If there's any upside to a pandemic, Fields said, it's that people seem more drawn to the messages now being delivered through video and social media.

“We're reaching people we've never reached before,” he said, adding he's had as many as 800 views of a streamed message, about four times the typical Sunday service attendance.

His denomination practices open communion, so you don't have to be a member to partake, he said, adding he'll set out about 350 packets and continue until they're gone.

“The body and the blood never runs out,” he said with a laugh. “Jesus welcomes everyone.”

