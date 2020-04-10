Commissioners OK food provider for jail

A new food provider for the Allen County Jail was among items approved this morning by the Allen County commissioners.

Holding their first meeting since March 20, the board met in person at Citizens Square with members seated six feet apart. The meeting was also livestreamed on the commissioners' Facebook page.

A bid from Tiger Correctional Services of Jonesboro, Arkansas was accepted. The Jonesboro, Arkansas-based company submitted a low bid that was about 10 cents a meal lower than the current contract, said Spencer Feighner, attorney for the sheriff's department.

The price per meal will vary depending on how many people are in the jail. But the county gets a discount if it purchases more meals. The prices go from 97 cents if 750 to 799 people are housed, which has been the case recently. The price is $1.04 per meal if 600 to 649 prisoners are housed.

The new contract will begin May 4 and continue until May 3, 2021.

