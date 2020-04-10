Coronavirus Roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Ivy Tech trustee gifts relief fund

An Ivy Tech Community College state board member and her spouse have committed $500,000 in matching funds statewide for Ivy Tech's COVID-19 Relief Fund to assist students, the college announced Thursday.

The relief fund will provide increased flexibility to help Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw in meeting unforeseen challenges head-on. Those campuses have $20,000 in matching funds available, the college said, but they must secure local matching funds by April 30 to benefit from trustee Marianne Glick's gift.

Nearly 40 students from the Fort Wayne and Warsaw campuses have requested financial assistance since March 23, the college said.

Go to impact.ivytech.edu/COVID.Relief.Fund for more information.

Philharmonic cuts season short

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic announced Thursday the remainder of its 2019-20 season has been canceled, including all concerts and events through May 17.

Summer 2020 concerts are scheduled to begin June 26. More information about summer 2020 concerts will coming later, the Philharmonic said.

“We respectfully request that our patrons, ticket holders, and friends consider donating the cost of their unused ticket purchases back to the organization, but of course we will do whatever is necessary to serve our loyal patrons,” managing director James W. Palermo said.

Patrons can make ticket requests online by logging in to their accounts at fwphil.org.

All ticket holders are asked to make their requests by the end of the day May 29. All tickets remaining after that date will be considered donations to the Philharmonic.

Updates will be posted at fwphil.org and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Box Office outgoing voice mail will also provide updates if there are any changes to schedules or policies. Patrons are asked to email tickets@fwphil.org or call 260-481-0777 with questions.

The box office will be closed until further notice.

Preferred Auto offers oil changes

Preferred Auto has partnered with Valvoline and Ridge NAPA to provide free oil changes for health care workers, first responders, grocery and pharmacy employees, and other essential workers beginning Tuesday. Supplies are limited, so the offer will be open to the first 500 customers, and will need to be by appointment only.

Call 260-416-0049 for the Lima Road service or 260-434-4467 for the Illinois Road service.

Trine to deliver story times

Trine University students will offer online story times for elementary school-age children from 10:30 to 11 a.m. April 16 and 23.

Parents interested in having their children participate can email assistant professor Ashley Overton at overtona@trine.edu for an invitation to the story time, which will be hosted on Zoom, the university said.

The event will involve students in the teaching of literacy course. Story times typically happen during students' clinical experiences, in front of children, but the coronavirus pandemic has prompted the need to hold it virtually, the university said.

Jophiel selling face masks

Jophiel of Fort Wayne has delivered a total of more than 1,000 face masks to the Community Health Network of Indianapolis and Parkview Health in Fort Wayne.

“We are still sewing and will continue to do so until there is no longer a need. Please reach out to us, if you are in need for yourself, family, business, hospital or medical group,” a statement from the company said.

A purchase of $8 will allow for five masks to be made. Go to jophiel.com or email jophielonline@jophiel.com.

DeKalb suspends work facility

The DeKalb County Community Corrections Residential Work Facility will be temporarily closed to participants beginning today.

Current participants will be transitioned to electronically monitored home detention.

Community Corrections services including pretrial supervision, home detention and case management will continue to be offered. The Community Corrections Center will be staffed 24 hours a day.