Health chief meets with black leaders

The coronavirus pandemic is real and no matter how deep your faith in God, you should listen to the experts.

That was the message Thursday night as five leaders of the local black community led an hourlong Facebook Live discussion with Dr. Deborah McMahan, Allen County's health commissioner.

A new Facebook group, Southeast Fights COVID-19, has been created to focus on the needs of the city's southeast side, which houses some of Allen County's poorest people and has a large minority population that includes Hispanic and Burmese as well as black and white people.

Nygel Simms, City Life regional director, moderated the session that included input from Iric Headley, Fort Wayne United director; Cedric Walker, lead pastor at Joshua's Temple; and Aaron and Janell Lane, co-founders of Courageous Healing Inc., which focuses on mental health counseling for minorities.

Next week, there will be another Facebook Live session focusing on financial and other kinds of help.

Blacks have a history of distrust in the government and the medical profession and often look at a situation that evokes fear and prefer to place their faith in God, Janell Lane said.

“They're holding onto their faith and rejecting their fear,” she said. She called it a “coping mechanism.”

African Americans, one of the hardest-hit populations when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., need to listen to medical experts, wear masks, practice social distancing and stay home whenever possible, they all agreed.

“It does seem it's taken people awhile,” McMahan said, speaking in general terms. “People have a hard time taking this seriously, despite what you see on TV and despite that everything's closed. This is a marathon, not a sprint.”

In the last week or two, new information indicates that the virus doesn't only spread from coughing but from talking, McMahan said. “All these people you're standing next to in Menard's. (The virus) that's remaining in the air for three hours. Twenty-five percent of people may not have symptoms but are spreading it to everyone.”

Headley said the danger of the virus “really hit home” when he learned that one of the pre-existing symptoms making some people susceptible is asthma, a condition his 7-year-old son has.

Because of his “hypersensitivity,” Headley said, “I'll be the alien walking through the Kroger with my mask on.”

Headley said the black community talks a lot about unity but is “not programmed to really do it,” and urged people to “put aside the political differences and focus on how do we keep our family safe.”

Many who live on the southeast side are essential workers who must go to work at restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations and nursing homes, Walker said.

He has reached out to employees and employers to see how they can protect themselves.

He has seamstresses who are sewing 3,500 to 4,000 masks and offering them to people along with a page of information about “the things they need to be doing like washing their hands,” he said. He is telling business owners “if you need masks, we want to get them into your employee's hands.”

Masks should be made of material that is two layers thick and secured to the head, McMahan said.

“The key is not to infect yourself when you take it off, by catching the germs on the outside and keeping it from getting into your mouth and nasal membranes,” she said. They should be laundered often.

A drop-off for masks has been set up at Fellowship Missionary Church, Joshua's Temple, New Covenant Life Church and City Life, Walker said.

