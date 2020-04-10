Keep apart, even in parks

Temperatures were in the 40s much of the day Thursday, and many Fort Wayne parks were deserted.

A few people strolled through Foster Park in the afternoon, but other typically well-traveled areas including Promenade and Headwaters parks were without visitors.

That could change as the weather warms and more residents eager to escape quarantine venture to green spaces and trails the parks offer. City officials and police already are warning people to adhere to preventive measures including social distancing – staying at least 6 feet from others – if they visit one of Fort Wayne's 87 parks.

“Well, unfortunately, as the weather breaks, this will be an issue,” said Sofia Rosales-Scatena, spokeswoman for the Fort Wayne Police Department. “Currently, we are trying to manage this by just having conversations with people at this point. We have had some conversations with people, and they have been receptive to our direction. We hope that positive interaction continues.”

Parks and trails are open, and public health officials, including Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan, have encouraged residents to leave their homes and exercise as people shelter in place to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Playgrounds are closed, though, and experts have cautioned that gathering in groups will spread the virus, which has killed 245 people so far in Indiana.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department offices, youth centers, golf courses, athletic courts, pavilions and other areas also are closed.

Warmer temperatures this week lured people to Promenade Park, and a Journal Gazette photographer captured people clustered at the downtown property.

Rob Hines, spokesman for the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department, said his agency does not have the staff necessary to shoo away people gathering together and warned that “closures can change at any time, if necessary.”

“But we hope citizens will take the signs (posted at parks) seriously and understand how important it is to regulate their own behavior and use our parks responsibly to protect themselves and their fellow citizens,” he said.

The Parks Department manages nearly 3,000 acres.

Rosales-Scatena said now “is not the time to be playing (basketball) together or congregating in parks with people other than who you live with.”

“Keep your distance from others as best as possible at stores and other venues as well,” she said. “We just want everyone safe and healthy.”

A list of Parks Department closures is available at fortwayneparks.org.

mleblanc@jg.net