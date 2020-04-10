Workers report spraying to IOSHA

State officials are investigating after a complaint was filed alleging two men in hazardous materials suits arrived Wednesday at a Columbia City manufacturer.

The men – it's not clear who they are – reportedly sprayed something while Reelcraft workers were on the job inside.

A worker at the facility who asked to remain anonymous because he feared for his job if he spoke to reporters said the men arrived and sprayed “a fog-like substance through the plant and break room.”

“This substance caused many employees including myself chest discomfort and coughing fits,” he wrote in an email. “We were all told it was a natural substance and would cause no harm. We were all inside the facility while the chemical was sprayed we were not processed masks or any (personal protective equipment) until after the men were done and gone. This all stems from an employee who showed alarming signs of COVID-19 earlier in the week.”

Stephanie McFarland, spokeswoman for the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration, confirmed a complaint was filed this week.

“IOSHA has launched an inquiry,” she said Thursday in an email. “That process starts with a letter to the employer to inquire about the complaint, and to allow the employer to provide any documentation and/or explanation to address it. The employer has seven days to respond to that initial outreach.”

Reelcraft was founded in 1943 as Equipment Corporation in Delta, Ohio, and moved to Fort Wayne in the 1960s, according to its website.

Its global headquarters are in Columbia City, but there also are offices in the United Kingdom, China, Vietnam and Guam.

The company makes more than 2,500 models of hose reels at its Whitley County facility.

Reached Thursday morning, a woman in the company's human resources office said, “No one is going to talk to you,” and hung up.

