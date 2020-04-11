New jail meal provider approved

A new food provider for the Allen County Jail was among items approved Friday by the Allen County commissioners.

Holding its first meeting since March 20, the board met in person at Citizens Square with members seated 6 feet apart. The meeting was also livestreamed on the commissioners' Facebook page.

A bid from Tiger Correctional Services, of Jonesboro, Arkansas, was accepted. The company submitted a low bid that was about 10 cents a meal less than the current contract, said Spencer Feighner, attorney for the sheriff's department.

The price per meal will vary depending on how many people are in the jail, but the county gets a discount if it purchases more meals, he said.

The cost is $1.04 per meal if 600 to 649 prisoners are housed, but drops to 97 cents if 750 to 799 people are housed, which has been the case recently.

The contract will begin May 4 and continue until May 3, 2021.

The jail's current food service provider is Summit Food Service, based in South Dakota. Feighner told the commissioners terms of the new contract would be similar to the existing one, with local people contracted for some labor and inmates used for the rest.

Tiger has contracts with several other Indiana counties, including Clay and Gibson, he said.

In other business, the commissioners heard an update from Tom Fox, director of the Department of Environmental Management.

Fox said because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the department has closed its offices in the Rousseau Centre in downtown Fort Wayne and canceled programs, except for community recycling drop-off sites.

Fox said the department hopes to continue a drop-off program for household hazardous waste, which has had sessions on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The program normally would have begun April 7, but it won't reopen until April 21 or later.

The recycling sites are for county residents without curbside recycling. The sites have seen a greater load of cardboard recently, Fox said.

“People are home and seem to be cleaning out garages and so forth,” he said, adding some cardboard appears to be coming from people who are getting merchandise delivered to their homes.

The commissioners also agreed to repairs on the Huntington County side of Lafayette Center Road, where underground drainage or a spring has been causing chronic road damage, said Bill Hartman director of the Allen County Highway Department.

The road has been repaired twice before, but the reconstruction did not go deep enough to solve the problem, he said.

The approximately $57,000 project will be funded by the Indiana Department of Transportation, Hartman said. About 1,000 feet of roadway east of U.S. 24 will be repaired, he said.

