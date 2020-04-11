Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Citilink to reduce service hours

Beginning Monday, and until further notice, Citilink buses will reduce service hours due to COVID-19, the agency said Friday.

The new hours will be from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday with the last lineup at Central Station at 3:15 p.m. Call customer service at 260-432-4546 for essential transportation service after 4:15 p.m.

Saturday service will remain the same, with hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the last lineup at Central Station at 5:15 p.m. Access service will still be open Monday through Saturday.

To further protect passengers and drivers, Citilink recommends passengers wear a face covering and is only allowing no more than nine people per bus to make room for social distancing.

Telehealth program to take applications

The Federal Communications Commission's Wireline Competition Bureau will begin accepting applications for the COVID-19 Telehealth Program beginning at noon Monday at www.fcc.gov/covid19telehealth. The program will provide $200 million in funding to help health care providers furnish care electronically to patients at their homes or mobile locations.

Applications can be filed at www.fcc.gov/covid19telehealth. An explainer video will be posted Monday on the FCC's website. Questions about the application process should be sent to EmergencyTelehealthSupport@fcc.gov.

USDA giving more time to repay loans

Agricultural producers now have more time to repay Marketing Assistance Loans as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's implementation of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020. The loans now mature at 12 months rather than nine, and this flexibility is available for most commodities.

Effective immediately, producers of eligible commodities now have up to 12 months to repay their commodity loans. The maturity extension applies to non-recourse loans for crop years 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Eligible open loans must in good standing with a maturity date of March 31, 2020, or later or new crop year (2019 or 2020) loans requested by Sept. 30, 2020. All new loans requested by Sept. 30 will have a maturity date 12 months following the date of approval.

The maturity extension for current, active loans will be automatically extended an additional 3 months. Loans that matured March 31 have already been automatically extended by USDA's Farm Service Agency. Producers who prefer a nine-month loan will need to contact their local FSA county office. Loans requested after Sept. 30 will have a term of nine months.

Eligible commodities include barley, chickpeas (small and large), corn, cotton (upland and extra-long staple), dry peas, grain sorghum, honey, lentils, mohair, oats, peanuts, rice (long and medium grain), soybeans, unshorn pelts, wheat, wool (graded and nongraded); and other oilseeds, including canola, crambe, flaxseed, mustard seed, rapeseed, safflower, sunflower seed, and sesame seed. Seed cotton and sugar are not eligible.

Wagon Wheel schedule delayed

The Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts in Warsaw announced it has pushed back the start of its summer season.

The Wagon Wheel said its season will begins with “The Wizard of Oz” from July 1 to 11 (no show July 4).

For more information on the upcoming season or other upcoming shows, go to www.wagonwheelcenter.org.