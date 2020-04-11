COVID-19 drive-thru testing available on Ivy Tech campus

A free drive-thru clinic for health care workers, first responders and essential workers showing symptoms of COVID-19 will be available at Ivy Tech's Coliseum campus this week, state health officials said Saturday.

The announcement came as the Allen County Department of Health confirmed 13 more local cases of the disease and another three Allen County deaths.

As of Saturday afternoon, Allen County had 142 confirmed cases and 12 deaths. Statewide, there were 7,435 cases of COVID-19, with 330 deaths, state health officials said Saturday.

Fort Wayne's drive-thru testing center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 3800 N. Anthony Blvd. The Indiana State Department of Health is organizing the clinic in conjunction with the Allen County Department of Health.

Essential workers are those identified by Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive order, last updated on April 6. Essential workers include, but are not limited to, health care workers, public safety employees, grocery store workers and food service employees.

A full list of essential businesses can be found at https://bit.ly/2UQxqVt.

"We are so grateful to the state for bringing this service to symptomatic front line workers in our community," Deborah McMahan, Allen County Health Commissioner, said in a statement.

Participants must be Indiana residents and should bring a driver's license or other state-issued identification card and proof of employment. Tests will be conducted as long as supplies last and will be limited to one person per vehicle.

Additionally, Indiana University Health is looking for patients who contracted COVID-19 and recovered to donate blood plasma to help critically ill patients battling the disease, university officials said Saturday.

"At this point there are no vaccinations or proven medications to treat COVID-19," Nicolas Barros, transplant infectious diseases specialist at IU Health, said in a statement." The use of convalescent plasma is an investigational new treatment that could prove successful in the management of the disease."

Patients who successfully fought the disease may have antibodies in their blood that can fight and control the virus. Those antibodies can be collected and transfused to other patients who are struggling in a process called a "convalescent plasma infusion."

Potential donors must be able to prove they were diagnosed with COVID-19 through a documented laboratory test. They must also be symptom-free for at least 28 days.

Those who think they may be eligible to donate can fill out an online screening form at https://iuhealth.org/find-medical-services/covid-19-recovered-plasma-donation.

If a person qualifies, they will be contacted by an IU Health nurse who will direct them to a blood center to make a donation.

dgong@jg.net