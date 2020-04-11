Deal on New Haven bridges reached

Allen County and New Haven are no longer feuding about who should maintain the city's bridges.

Mayor Steve McMichael announced an agreement this week that would have the county maintain the bridges but at a cost much less than proposed when talks broke down in 2017.

The agreement provides that New Haven will pay just over $110,000 a year for bridge maintenance, instead of about $470,000 a year the county previously said it would charge.

McMichael said the agreement had been in the works for about 18 months. “This gets us at a number that is sustainable, and I think fair,” he said. “I'm very happy with this.”

New Haven has about 17 bridges that will need about $4.5 million in repairs. The city's bridge expenses are part of the $54 million needed by such structures in the county over the next eight years.

New Haven's previous mayor, Republican Terry McDonald, balked at paying the previous charge. He said city workers could do the job for less and the city was not receiving its fair share of work for the money residents paid the county in wheel taxes.

Since then, the county increased its bridge tax to provide about $4 million annually, and Fort Wayne has decided to maintain its own bridges, lessening expenses.

McMichael said priorities for which bridges are repaired will be established by a committee of representatives from Allen County communities, including New Haven. It will meet twice a year, he said.

The agreement was approved unanimously by New Haven City Council. “This is increasing the quality of life,” said Terry Werling, longtime city councilman and former mayor, after voting for the agreement. “I think we are doing the right things.”

