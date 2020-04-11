Lawn mower businesses still going strong as spring arrives

A statewide stay-at-home order can make it seem like all there is to do is sit around and watch the grass grow.

As homeowners begin to notice that the grass is once again growing, local repair shops that specialize in lawn care equipment are still busy helping customers prepare for the mowing season.

Cars and trucks hauling weed whackers, lawn mowers and other equipment steadily streamed into the parking lot at Marks Garden Shoppe, 415 Oxford St., Saturday afternoon. In short order – usually within a few seconds – they were greeted by either Jim or Jennifer Marks, the store's owners. A few minutes later, the equipment was in the queue and the customer was on their way, having never set foot inside the store.

Business has been steady, Jim Marks said, even since Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered Hoosiers to avoid public places wherever possible. There's plenty of work to do, he said, but there's something missing. A lot of Marks' customers are regulars who have had their equipment serviced at the family-owned shop for more than 30 years.

"So far, we have not closed down, but the restrictions have gotten tighter as it's gone on," Marks said.

Marks took over the business – which first opened in 1962 – in 2014, following in his father's footsteps.

This period of the year is typically pretty busy, and a pandemic hasn't deterred people from bringing their equipment in for service, Marks said.

It seems like some of the foot traffic has slowed, but Marks said he's not sure if he's just getting through the line of customers faster, allowing more time to work on the equipment. Fewer people are stopping to chat like they normally would, he noted.

Marks said social distancing restrictions have taken the relationship out of the customer service experience, something strange for a family-owned business with many regulars throughout the community.

"We hope this doesn't take too long. Science can be wrong," Marks said. "Remember Pluto."

At the Mutton Power Equipment location at 5612 Illinois Road, a sign on the door asks customers to call the shop's phone number and wait for an employee to answer. The company has been taking social distancing seriously, General Manager Joe Mutton said, and put measures in place about two weeks ago.

Most of the business at the Illinois Road location, Mutton said, is done over the phone. Customers can still drop off equipment to be serviced, and curbside pickup is available. Mutton Power Equipment is also still running its pickup and delivery services as well.

"The service business is pretty much business as usual, since we do a lot of pickup and delivery," he said. "The parts business, it's a lot of credit card transactions over the phone so transactions are just taking longer."

But the shutdown has had a noticeable impact on the retail side of the business.

"There's a lot of desire to touch and feel this particular product type," Mutton said. "So with people advised not to come in and with our doors physically shut, it's seemingly a bit of a deterrent."

Sales haven't completely disappeared, though, Mutton said, since the company works with the fire stations, as well as landscaping and construction companies.

"It's not an easy way to do business, but we feel it's the most socially responsible way to do business," he said.

