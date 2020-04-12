1 Amish death in LaGrange; education efforts in motion

INDIANAPOLIS – At least one Amish man has died in northeast Indiana from the novel coronavirus as local officials are trying to educate a segment of society that shuns modern communication and is also known for large gatherings.

The death occurred in LaGrange County – that county's only death so far – and two outstanding tests in Adams County could mean more Amish cases. Adams County Health Officer Dr. Michael Ainsworth announced its fifth positive case and first death Saturday, though it was unclear if either of those were Amish.

“It will be a big concern if it does come back positive given how they live and commune together as a group,” Ainsworth said. “It would spread very fast.”

About 19% of the Amish in America live in Indiana – more than 45,000 residents – according to the Indiana Business Research Center. LaGrange and Adams are the second and third largest counties, respectively, in terms of Amish population in the United States.

The Amish generally don't have phones, television or internet – which makes it hard for them to learn about social distancing, which includes avoiding groups of 10 or more people, and the state stay-at-home order.

LaGrange County Commissioner Larry Miller said the county's one death was an 80-year-old Amish man with underlying health conditions. He said northeast Indiana has a safety committee for the Amish community and LaGrange County has a separate steering committee of Amish to try to deal with issues across the wide number of churches.

“I keep in contact with the bishops and the safety committee,” Miller said. “I get questions daily and asking for updates so they can spread the word. Word travels very, very fast in the Amish.”

Miller said Amish funerals and weddings can draw 1,500 to 2,000 people – with plenty of handshaking and close contact.

“A lot of the funerals have shifted to private, family-only burial,” he said.

But Ainsworth said it's hard to know if everyone is gathering for dinner later at a private home.

So far, the Adams County Health Department has sent two letters to all the bishops and the churches with guidance on schools, hand-washing, gatherings and state orders.

Ainsworth said sheriff's officers initially had to break up a few school and church gatherings – providing them with education on why it wasn't appropriate. But since then there have been good feedback and cooperation from the Amish community.

“I don't think they are a whole lot unlike us English. Twenty percent do whatever they want, and the remainder are receptive and change their behavior,” he said.

Miller said in LaGrange County, they had a meeting with the local Amish steering committee a few weeks ago, as well as an Amish safety committee.

“Church is a big deal in the Amish community and they are not having church,” Miller said.

He said one of his Amish neighbors stopped by and asked about having church at his place.

“I advised for now not to meet. And he said, 'That's what I wanted to hear and we're not going to do it.'” Miller said.

The LaGrange County Health Department is getting ready to send a letter to all 121 bishops in the county. Another meeting with the county health officer and the safety committee is also set. Those people then take the information back to the bishops for dissemination to families.

Kelly Bills of the LaGrange County Health Department said the guidance being mailed is an updated version of COVID-19 Guidance for Amish Communities from the Indiana State Department of Health. It includes precautions for businesses and residents; what to do if you are sick; when to go to your doctor and more.

Bills said it had to be modified because the state form had outdated information such as limiting gatherings to under 50 people instead of 10. It also says schools are closed until May 1 though Gov. Eric Holcomb has since closed schools for the rest of the academic year.

“We are a little worried that now that (the virus) has started in the Amish population it will spread quickly,” she said.

Dr. Daniel Kragt, a physician in Middlebury whose patients largely include Amish residents, said he had one woman who has now been hospitalized with COVID-19. The woman came in March 17 and didn't want a test and went home to isolate. She returned two weeks later and was worse. That was when she tested positive and was admitted to the hospital.

His practice is between Middlebury and Shipshewana and he has been serving the community more than 15 years.

Kragt said church is a major part of life for Amish and they are struggling with the restrictions – especially when they can't livestream sermons as other Hoosiers are doing.

He said schools are out though some teachers are having one-on-one meetings with students to check work and give new assignments since remote learning isn't possible. Amish schools are traditionally small, around 30 students. LaGrange County has more than 100 Amish schools.

“They don't want to hurt anybody and realize the health of other people is involved. I think they are willing to isolate and wear masks if they are told and explained why,” Kragt said. “It's hard to communicate that though.”

