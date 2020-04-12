Candles help foster independence

Pathfinder Services employees are working on a new candle line that demonstrates creativity and improves their independence.

Pathfinder Services Outsource Manufacturing primarily employs adults with developmental disabilities as part of its mission. Typically, the employees work on outsourcing products for other companies. They also have a heat press they can use to make promotional items and customizable gifts.

Michael Overholser, sales and operations coordinator for the Outsource Manufacturing Division, said the department was looking for a product they could make from start to finish within the agency. That's when the organization thought of Independent Scents candles.

“One of the reasons we chose that name is because what we are doing with this candle line is creating independence for people who normally wouldn't have independence,” Overholser said.

Each soy-wax candle is named after an employee at Outsource Manufacturing. Employees work on the candles from start to finish. They come up with the ingredients for the scents and make and prepare the candles to be shipped to customers.

The labels are designed by artists who work at the Pathfinder Services art studios, which has two locations in Huntington, one in Plymouth and one that will soon open in Wabash. Overholser said the artists receive royalty payments on candles bearing their labels.

“So it's bigger than just Outsource Manufacturing. This is going to be across the agency to touch as many people as possible,” he said.

Pathfinder's independentscents.com website has 16 candle flavors. Overholser said he and the employees call the fragrances “flavors” instead of scents since “they smell so delicious.” The candles come in 4-ounce, 8-ounce, and 16-ounce sizes, as well as wax melts.

Some of the candle names include Mike's Black Cherry Merlot, Kathryn's White Hot Cinnamon and John's Snickerdoodle. Overholser said employees take pride in seeing their names on candles.

Jodie Scher, an Outsource Manufacturing employee, has a candle named after her as well – Jodie's Fresh Coffee.

“I like coffee,” Scher said. “I always have to have coffee in the morning before I come to work.”

Scher said she has felt a lot of independence since they started making candles. She has found herself in a leadership position and loves it when people ask her questions she can answer.

Overholser said Scher has reminded him that uniformity matters when it comes to making candles. When they test new flavors, Scher stands by to take notes of how much of the scent and colors they put into each candle. It can be a lot to handle, Overholser said, because they are experimenting with around 30 scents at any given time.

Crystal Waters, one of the employees, has worked on putting labels on the candles. Waters said she looks forward to trying out other parts of the process, such as placing wicks in candles or mixing the wax.

Waters' candle is called Crystal's Pumpkin Chai.

“I really love Halloween,” Waters said. “They knew I'd infuse Halloween, and pumpkin is the best way to put fall (into the candle).”

Outsource Manufacturing plans on releasing a new line of 16 candles with new flavors each season. Overhosler said the spring line is on hold. The agency's art studios are currently shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so labels cannot be produced.

“It is depressing a little bit because this COVID-19 is throwing a lot of wrenches in what we love,” he said. “We might have to come out with a really strong summer lineup just to make up for this.”

Sales were good after the candle making began late last year. Overholser said sales started to taper off in February since holiday shopping had ended. The profits from the program help fund other programs at Pathfinder Services, he said.

The candles can also be used as a fundraiser for other organizations. Overholser said the pricing can be structured so that the fundraiser benefits both the organization and Pathfinder Services.

Candle labels can also be customized to include the name of the organization.

As the program grows, Overholser said he hopes Outsource Manufacturing gets into handmade soaps as well. That option has been discussed since the agency has partnered with Nurture Soap in Huntington for essential oils and scents.

The work that employees do at Outsource Manufacturing is different from that of some other agencies that have workshops for clients, Overholser said. At workshops, clients typically get paid per piece for the items they make.

At Outsource Manufacturing, the employees are paid hourly so they get paid for work before candles sell, Overholser said. Employees also receive benefits and paid time off like full-time employees at other workplaces.

Overholser said this line represents something Pathfinder Services tries to drive home with all of its 500 employees – independence.