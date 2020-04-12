Essential business not always clear

Business owners who refuse to comply with safety guidelines prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic can be jailed for up to 18 months and fined up to $1,000 if found guilty, state officials said last week.

But it's doubtful that local law enforcement has an appetite for enforcing Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive order that nonessential businesses must close.

“We don't anticipate having to write those kinds of tickets to anyone. We don't want to,” Fort Wayne Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena said during a phone interview.

Complaints are being investigated by state officials, however. Holcomb last week announced a multi-agency enforcement response team has been created to investigate companies that violate his orders.

As of Thursday, the state had 214 complaints about nonessential businesses being open. Of those, 134 were deemed essential and 80 were issued warnings telling them to close or face further action, said Cindy Carrasco, Indiana deputy general counsel. She participated in Holcomb's daily news conference.

Taking exception

Tom Borne, Asher Agency's CEO, said such companies seem to be placing “greed over health.”

“There are a lot of people making a lot of sacrifices. For businesses to try to sneak back in (operation), that is definitely disturbing,” he said. “The fact that there is no (local) enforcement is frustrating.”

Borne described a trip last week to Columbia City. As he and his wife passed various businesses with full employee parking lots, he wondered how each could defend its decision to continue production.

Borne believes companies that make dubious claims to being essential will suffer long-term damage to their reputations.

John Jones is an example of a disgruntled customer – or, now, former customer.

The Auburn man was upset late last week when he learned Mike's Carwash locations were reopening for business after initially closing in response to the coronavirus. Jones doesn't understand how cleaning dirt off a car could be considered essential, especially when people can hand-wash a vehicle at home.

After life gets back to normal, Jones said, he won't be going to Mike's Carwash.

Ty Dubay, chief operating officer for Mike's Carwash, said Indiana and Ohio officials have deemed exterior, automatic car washes essential businesses. In Indiana, it was the Enforcement Response Team that made the call, he said.

Ohio officials asked Mike's leadership to reopen locations because first-responders were worried about potential coronavirus contamination on the exterior of their vehicles, he said. Those concerned individuals included doctors, nurses and especially police officers, who regularly share vehicles.

“We have read the virus can survive on your car handles for nine days,” Dubay said, adding that the company uses “hot water and good detergent” to get car exteriors as clean as possible.

Mike's executives also worked with state health department officials to reduce risk to employees, including forgoing cash payments and asking customers to swipe their own credit cards through the electronic tablet held at arm's length by an employee.

“It's closer than 6 feet, but it's way farther away than when you go through a (restaurant) drive-thru,” Dubay said.

Even so, the company has received some consumer complaints by phone and email. Dubay understands why some people might misinterpret the company's intentions after driving past multiple closed businesses and then seeing a Mike's location still open.

“I can see how that would be confusing,” he said.

Making a pivot

Mike's Carwash isn't the only local employer being asked by workers and the public to explain why its operations should be considered essential when so many others have closed to lessen coronavirus transmission.

Reelcraft, a Columbia City company that makes the metal wheels garden hoses are wound around, continues production but has declined to talk to the media. Arden Industries, which makes cushions for patio furniture, supplies superstores and hardware stores. Liz Nunan, Arden spokeswoman, said its position in the supply chain qualifies it as an essential business.

Sweetwater Sound, an online music instrument and equipment retailer, has reopened its distribution center with a reduced workforce. The company's headquarters building, including its retail store, remains closed. Most of Sweetwater's staff of almost 1,800 is working from home.

The almost 480,000-square-foot warehouse is large enough to allow workers to maintain a 6-foot distance from each other, spokeswoman Heather Herron said. The company has also adopted sanitizing procedures for the distribution center.

Even so, some warehouse workers, who asked not to be identified, have expressed concern for their health and safety. Critics question whether guitar strings and amplifiers can be considered essential.

CK Industries, which makes buttercream cake frosting and repackages decorative sprinkles, is another business that has raised some eyebrows. Its products seem like a luxury to some critics, but supporters say it's impossible to judge which foods are essential and which aren't.

The issue might be considered moot. CK's leaders have expanded the production line to include hand sanitizer to keep employees working and contribute to the community's fight against COVID-19, Scott Osburn, vice president and general manager, said.

Osburn has had to lay off some of his 100-person workforce – he won't say how many are affected. But he hopes to call back some employees as the hand sanitizer operation ramps up to make about 7,700 gallons a week. The first batch is expected to be ready for shipment the week of April 20.

CK will donate at least 50 gallons of the total to local nursing homes, animal shelters and others who have a need, Osburn said.

The facility at 6230 Innovation Blvd. is keeping workers at least 6 feet apart and sanitizing areas daily, he said. Beginning this week, the company will start checking employees' temperatures when they report to work.

Osburn said CK's management is doing its best to keep workers and the company healthy.

He won't comment on whether it's appropriate for other types of businesses to claim essential status.

“It's not my place to judge,” he said.

Official action?

Confusion about which companies should be allowed to do business is compounded when rules vary by jurisdiction, experts say.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has taken an active role in addressing the uncertainty by sending letters to federal and state officials encouraging them to adopt consistent guidelines of what qualifies as an essential business.

The federal guidelines are posted by an agency commonly referred to as CISA. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency defends against threats to the nation's infrastructure. It also works to build a more secure infrastructure.

The chamber, a nonprofit business advocacy group, said its more than 3 million members are ready to step up.

Christopher Roberti, a senior vice president for the chamber, said manufacturing production can be changed and supply chains realigned to address the nation's critical needs, for example.

“We believe the leadership of the business community is never more important than in times of crisis, like this,” Roberti said last week during a conference call with reporters.

Rosales-Scatena, of the Fort Wayne Police Department, said it's not always easy to understand how a company justifies its decision.

“Most businesses have exclusions because they have parent companies that are deemed essential,” she wrote in a follow-up email. “I know it sounds weird, but this is how things have been explained to us and what we are using as a guideline.”

Rosales-Scatena said local police officers will try to work out issues with business owners before taking additional action. It's also unclear what kind of complaint would prompt the department to investigate a nonessential business pretending to be one. Rosales-Scatena said she had “no idea.”

“This is all new to everyone here, so we're all flying by the seat of our pants like everyone else,” she said.

Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards on Friday said her office hadn't received any such cases from law enforcement.

“I doubt that we will get one,” she said. “If we do get one, we will review it and do whatever is appropriate.”

