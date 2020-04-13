Coronavirus Roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs, select The Scoop.

Berne Shred Day rescheduled

Berne shred day scheduled for May 9th has been moved to Saturday, September 26th from 9 am until noon in the parking lot of Berne City Hall, 158 W. Franklin Street.

Berne Board of Public Works and Safety meeting canceled

The Berne Board of Public Works and Safety meeting on Wednesday, April 15, has been canceled. Next scheduled meeting will be May 20th. at 8:00 am unless otherwise advised.

Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour at Memorial Coliseum

Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour at the Memorial Coliseum is postponed. A future performance date will be announced at a later date.

Ballet cancels rest of season

Fort Wayne Ballet announced that the remainder of its 2019-20 season has been canceled, including all performances and events through May 24.

Artistic Director Karen Gibbons Brown said in a statement, “The decision has been heart-wrenching and difficult. As scenarios keep changing, we felt we were not left with other good options. As disappointed as we all are, it is a requirement of the times to keep you, the dancers and our community as safe as we can.”

Canceled performances include Peter Rabbit youth company performance; Beer, BarreBQ and Bourbon annual fundraiser (postponed to kick off next season in August); Progression company performance; Auer Academy End of the Year Showcase; and Fort Wayne Ballet, TOO company performance.

Refunds can be sought by contacting the ArtsTix Community Box Office at 260-422-4226 or emailing ralbaugh@artsunited.org. However, Fort Wayne Ballet is encouraging anyone who can to donate the proceeds of their tickets to the organization.

Ticketholders have until May 1 to request a refund; after that, all remaining tickets will be considered a donation.

In addition, subscriptions are available for the 2020-21 season, which is slated to begin in August. More information on season subscriptions can be found at fortwayneballet.org.

Virtual Zoom classes and other content will still be provided to students and the public, according to the news release. “Other fun segments to view and participate in from your home will include video and photo content from our professional company dancers, world-renowned faculty and Auer Academy students. This can all be found on our social media platforms or by searching #FWBTogether,” the news release reads.

For more information, email Marcia Hetrick at socialmedia@fortwayneballet.org.

Kindergarten signup at NACS

Northwest Allen County Schools has opened online enrollment for the 2020-21 kindergarten class.

The virtual format, available at www.nacs.k12.in.us, is replacing traditional in-person kindergarten roundups and welcome events during the coronavirus pandemic.

State law allows children 5 years old on or before Aug. 1 to attend kindergarten.

Northwest Allen requires students to live within district attendance areas to qualify to attend a Northwest Allen school.

Parents and guardians must provide the child's certified birth certificate; proof of residence, such as a utility bill; a valid parent driver's license showing the family's current address; the child's immunization records; and any relevant custody documents.