State reports 13 more dead

INDIANAPOLIS – Thirteen more people have died in Indiana after contracting COVID-19, bringing the total number of statewide deaths to 343, health officials said Sunday.

The Indiana State Department of Health announced 508 additional cases, bringing the total to 7,928 statewide.

Health officials said Marion County has the most new cases with 154. Several other counties had more than 10 new cases, including Elkhart and Hamilton. The Allen County Department of Health announced 14 additional positive confirmed cases of the virus.

On Saturday, health officials said drive-thru coronavirus testing sites are getting ready to open in four Indiana cities for medical workers, first responders and essential workers with symptoms of COVID-19. The free testing is scheduled to run Monday through Friday in Evansville and Sellersburg, in southern Indiana, and in Gary and Fort Wayne.

Health officials in Ohio reported Sunday the state saw six additional deaths and more than 200 new cases of infection from the COVID-19 virus.

The state health department's tally indicated 6,518 cases, up from 6,250 a day earlier. The state has seen 253 deaths related to the coronavirus.

The pandemic has caused nearly 2,000 hospitalizations in Ohio, with about 600 people needing treatment in the intensive care unit.

Michigan public health officials reported a big drop in the daily number of COVID-19 cases on Sunday but cautioned against drawing wider conclusions as fewer tests are conducted on weekends.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 645 new cases Sunday compared with 1,392 the day before. Public health officials said Sunday's tally included 95 deaths, compared with 111 deaths on Saturday.

“We cannot say if this represents a true decline in COVID-19 cases and deaths in our state,” the department said. Previous Sunday counts have shown as much as a 25% reduction from the day before.