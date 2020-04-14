1 man in burning home was shot

A man found dead in a burning home on Fort Wayne's north side was shot to death, the Allen County coroner's office announced Monday.

Marcos I. Casares, 37, who is listed as homeless in a statement from the office, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The death was declared a homicide, the county's 11th this year.

He and two other men – Doak S. McBride, 51, and Kyle G. Call, 32, both of Fort Wayne – were together in the home at 1840 Rosemont Drive when a police officer patrolling the area reported the fire about 1 a.m. Friday.

McBride was pronounced dead at the scene, and Call was taken to a hospital, where he died. Investigators have not determined the cause and manner of their deaths.

Final autopsy reports are pending, a news release said.

Officials on Friday said the fire was suspicious, and Detective Sgt. Tim Hughes of the Fort Wayne Police Department's homicide unit told The Journal Gazette it is conducting a criminal investigation.

No one has been charged in the case, court records show.

mleblanc@jg.net