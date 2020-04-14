Cars line up at city COVID-19 testing center

Near where Coliseum Boulevard intersects with Crescent Avenue, an electronic sign directs drivers toward a drive-thru COVID-19 testing location meant for health care workers, first responders and essential employees.

Monday marked the first day of drive-thru testing for essential personnel exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. Set up by the Indiana State Department of Health on the Ivy Tech Coliseum campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., it's one of four sites of its kind across the state.

“I think we were pretty excited that the state was bringing this in,” said Mindy Waldron, Allen County Department of Health administrator.

Waldron said the testing center appeared well-organized Monday morning.

Shortly before 9 a.m., there were more than 50 cars in line, Waldron said, adding about 250 tests are available each day at the Fort Wayne location.

Other testing sites in the state were the CK Newsome Community Center in Evansville, St. Timothy Community Church in Gary and the Ivy Tech campus in Sellersburg.

All the locations are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday – or as long as testing supplies last.

Residents don't need to have a doctor's note to participate in testing, as long as they are showing symptoms, are an essential employee and are an Allen County resident. Those who wish to take advantage of the testing opportunity should bring a driver's license, or other state-issued identification, and proof of employment.

Tests are limited to one individual per vehicle.

The testing site opened as the number of Allen County cases continues to increase. As of Monday afternoon, nine more COVID-19 cases were confirmed and an additional two Allen County residents had died.

That brings the total to 165 confirmed cases and 14 deaths.

The DeKalb County Health Department also confirmed its sixth virus case Monday.

That person is a 45-year-old woman who is currently at home recovering.

