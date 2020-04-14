City Council looks at helping eateries

A nonbinding resolution aimed at helping certain businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to be introduced during tonight's Fort Wayne City Council meeting.

The resolution is being proposed by Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, and asks the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board to determine whether it can provide grants or loans to businesses that generate Supplemental Food and Beverage Tax revenue. The proposal also asks the Capital Improvement Board to provide a report of its ability to provide such a grant or loan within 30 days of the resolution's passage.

Although it will be introduced, discussion of the proposal likely would wait until the council's April 28 meeting. The April 21 meeting was canceled in March.

Allen County has a 1% tax on all prepared food and beverages sold in the county. The tax revenue generated by those sales is used to pay off debt associated with Memorial Coliseum.

The remaining funds are managed by the Capital Improvement Board, which is required by state law to allocate $100,000 to a due diligence fund.

“The CIB is required by IC-6-9-33-8(b) to maintain funds received in reserve for one year unless making an authorized payment to the county for a pledge predating Jan. 1, 2009,” Arp's resolution states.

Under state law, Food and Beverage Tax funds can be used to pay for capital improvement or economic development projects. Arp's resolution notes that under state law, an economic development project is defined “as a project which promotes gainful employment, attracts or keeps businesses, or expands enterprise.”

“The CIB currently has uncommitted Supplemental Food and Beverage Tax revenue in an account which they oversee, not committed to any existing project,” the resolution states. “And in this time of significant financial hardship for many restaurants and other businesses that generate the Allen County Supplemental Food and Beverage Tax, it is unconscionable that revenues that were generated by Allen County businesses ... are not being utilized and being retained for future possible investments.”

Arp's resolution also requests state representatives and senators look at possibilities for changing the requirements regarding the Allen County Supplemental Food and Beverage Tax to allow for more local control in managing the fund.

That could include “issuing a moratorium or reallocating, especially during times that the tax can be better used by elected officials than an unelected board.”

Arp first suggested the idea during the council's March 24 meeting.

“A lot of these restaurants are not going to open again,” he said at the time. “Maybe we could help some of these people by refunding their food and beverage taxes from the last couple of years that are sitting in the account that have been waiting to be used on Electric Works.”

