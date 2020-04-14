Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Volunteers sought to make masks

Southeast Fort Wayne Community Response, a volunteer movement launched March 22 by three church representatives, is seeking volunteers to cut material, sew and transport cloth face masks.

The group focuses on the production of cloth masks for underserved communities and essential workers to flatten the COVID-19 curve – with the goal of providing more than 10,000 masks free of charge.

Every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m., material for masks can be picked up at Joshua's Temple Missionary Baptist Church, 4202 Hessen Cassel Road. Completed masks can also be dropped off at that location.

Masks and donated material can also be dropped off at Come As You Are Community Church, 7910 S. Anthony Blvd. throughout the week in the drop bin by the door facing South Anthony. Masks and material left in the drop bin are laundered prior to distribution. If you sew and wish to help but cannot leave your home, contact Sharon at citylife@yfcnin.org. If you wish to sew but live on the north side of town, contact Sharon for a north-side option.

If you, your church or organization wishes to help, or if you have questions, go to Southeastsidefightscovid Facebook page or email info@newwavebman.com.

United Way gives local funding

The United Way of Allen County's Emergency Relief Fund Advisory Committee has approved $132,500 to be distributed to 11 agencies that will receive grants in response to the pandemic. These funds will be used to assist their efforts of serving the community.

The grantees: Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County, Bridge of Grace, Come as You Are Ministries, Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana, Community Transportation Network, The Rescue Mission, Vincent Village, Wellspring Interfaith Social Services, YMCA Renaissance Point, Homebound Meals and Miss Virginia's Food Pantry.

Sweetwater joins Red Cross effort

Sweetwater is partnering with the American Red Cross in Fort Wayne to support a community giveback blood drive.

The drive will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 20 at the American Red Cross Fort Wayne Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road. There are a limited number of donation slots available, so appointments are encouraged. Donors will receive a pair of tickets to the Pink Droyd concert Oct. 3 at the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion.

To schedule an appointment go to RedCrossBlood.org and search sponsor code “sweetwaterfw” or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Alzheimer's group offering programs

The Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter is offering free virtual education programs and caregiver support groups.

The nonprofit offers numerous education programs that can help those living with Alzheimer's and their families understand what to expect. Support groups are also offered.

“During this challenging time, it's critical that all Hoosier caregivers have access to Alzheimer's Association resources even if they cannot venture out,” said Stephanie Laskey, program director of the Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter. “The COVID-19 crisis is altering Americans' daily lives, but the needs of Alzheimer's caregivers cannot be put on hold. Our online services allow us to connect with caregivers and provide the support they need during this isolating time.”

For a complete list of programs and support groups, or to register, go to alz.org/Indiana/helping_you.

Berne postpones shredding day

Berne's shred day scheduled for May 9 has been moved to Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Berne City Hall, 158 W. Franklin St.

Businesses give to first responders

Local businesses and organizations have been giving much-needed personal protective equipment to Allen County's first responders and medical personnel.

In partnership with the Allen County Department of Health, Greater Fort Wayne Inc. sent a request to the business community for excess gloves, masks and other items. So far, 13 entities volunteered to provide hundreds of pairs of gloves, 150 surgical masks, several N95 masks, cleaning services and monetary contributions, officials announced Monday.

“We are battling this virus as a community, and every contribution helps, no matter the size,” said Dr. Deborah McMahan, Allen County's health commissioner.

Organizations and individuals that have stepped up to donate PPE and other items include: Aqua Indiana, Automation Engineering, Calienté, Don R. Fruchey Inc., East Allen County Schools, EPCO Products Inc., IWM Consulting Group, John Heinkel, PHP individual employees, Reliable Cleaning, Sauder Manufacturing Co., Smith Brothers of Berne and Three Rivers Distilling Co.

Women's Care delays golf outing

John Tippmann Sr. and Don McArdle, co-chairs of the annual Women's Care Center Golf Outing at Sycamore Hills Golf Club, announced Monday thaty the 2020 event, scheduled for May 18, has been postponed.

The new date is Sept. 28.

With three locations in Fort Wayne, Women's Care Centers help young women choose life then offer programs for a healthy pregnancy, parenting and self-sufficiency.

All arrangements planned for the original golf outing date will still apply, with the practice range opening about 10:30 a.m., lunch at noon and a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Cocktails, hors d'ourves and dinner will follow the event.

For more information on the golf outing or the care centers, call Don McArdle at 260-466-7268.