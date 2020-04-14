Hill attorneys say panel used racist rhetoric

INDIANAPOLIS – Attorney General Curtis Hill's lawyer in his disciplinary case now says race is a factor in the controversial groping case.

Attorney Donald Lundberg pointed out in a recent filing that the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission called Hill “predatory.”

“This is not the first time the commission has used this derogatory, racially charged language in relationship to (Hill),” Lundberg said.

Hill's lawyers tried to point out the troublesome rhetoric last year but their protest fell on deaf ears, Lundberg said.

“It is scandalous that an agency of the Indiana Supreme Court would debase itself and the orderly administration of justice by resorting to such uncalled-for, racially charged stereotyping. There is no place for such overheated and insensitive language in papers filed in this court,” the brief said.

A footnote said “the racist trope of black men as sexual predators is deeply embedded in our history” and quotes several journals.

But the disciplinary commission filed a brief last week defending itself and calling for a “lengthy suspension” without automatic reinstatement.

“(Hill) has now made baseless allegations that the commission is motivated by racism. That spurious assertion is intended to shift focus from respondent's own conduct to others. Respondent's baseless attack should be considered in evaluating the appropriate sanction in this case,” the commission brief said.

The back-and-forth briefs are likely the last to be filed before the Indiana Supreme Court decides if Hill should be disciplined.

He is accused of groping four women – three staffers and a lawmaker – at a March 2018 after-hours legislative party. A special prosecutor chose not to file criminal charges.

But the disciplinary commission filed several counts of alleged misconduct, and a four-day hearing was held last fall.

If Hill's law license is suspended, it could cause chaos as Indiana law is mute on whether he would remain as attorney general. To hold the office, a person must have a valid law license.

Hill's attorney also alleged there is no similar case to back up a suspension – especially one without automatic reinstatement.

The process of gaining reinstatement can take up to a year and is an important distinction in any discipline. Hill could also receive much less punishment – such as probation or letter of reprimand – or none at all.

“The Commission's over-the-top, win-at-all-costs advocacy should be soundly rejected by the court as a disservice to the adversarial system that serves the bench and the bar well in deciding professional discipline cases,” Hill's brief said.

It also said if there were any legal basis for a finding of professional misconduct – Hill believes there is not – the appropriate sanction would be a private reprimand.

Initially, the commission sought a two-year suspension. A hearing judge in the case has recommended a 60-day suspension without automatic reinstatement.

The commission alleges that Hill committed battery against the women – “respondent of course knows that it is rude and insolent to touch a stranger or acquaintance on an intimate body part or in an intimate manner; that is why he has denied doing so.”

And it said just because a special prosecutor didn't pursue criminal charges doesn't mean he can't be disciplined. Disciplinary cases have a lower burden of proof – clear and convincing instead of beyond a reasonable doubt.

The commission also likened Hill's case to that of former Indiana Clerk of Courts Dwayne Brown.

Brown was accused of ghost employment, using state employees to help with campaigns for higher office and of inappropriate behavior around some female staff members while he was a statewide officeholder. Brown was convicted of ghost employment in Marion County courts in 1995, was given a three-year suspended sentence, two years' probation, 240 hours of community service and his law license was suspended.

The commission noted that when Brown was sanctioned, the court concluded that he “did knowingly demean and exploit women who worked for him while in public office. Not only did his actions injure the people victimized by his loathsome advances, but they also by association unfairly discredit the entire judicial system. As such, they deserve serious discipline.”

Lastly, the commission contested Hill's comparison to short-term suspensions of several southern Indiana judges who recently were involved in a shooting in Indianapolis. The judges served their suspensions and were automatically reinstated.

“Despite fleeting protestations of remorse, in reality, respondent was and is defiant and has never acknowledged any misconduct,” the brief said.

“The judges ... all acknowledged their own misconduct, accepted responsibility, and demonstrated genuine remorse.”

