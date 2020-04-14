State's peak moved back

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers eager to return to normalcy might not like that state officials are now predicting the so-called surge of COVID-19 cases will be in late April or early May.

Initially, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said mid-April would see the peak.

But effective social distancing efforts have pushed the spread of the infection out – or flattened the curve, she said. That is the goal so that Indiana hospital capacity isn't overwhelmed.

Now, Box thinks the peak will hit central Indiana at the end of April and rest of state in the beginning of May.

“We have not seen the peak of the surge yet, but I believe it will be a lot lower,” Box said.

A model by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation was revised to say Indiana hit its peak in terms of deaths April 10. It also recently reduced the number of expected deaths in Indiana to 860.

But that assumes aggressive social distancing through May.

Currently, Indiana has 8,236 confirmed cases and 350 deaths.

But Box quoted renowned infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci as saying every model is only as good as the data and assumptions built into it.

She said every week she sits down with a group of data engineers and public health professionals to review different virus models and figure out which one is tracking Indiana most closely.

Gov. Eric Holcomb also said Monday that he will announce “tweaks” to his stay-at-home order Friday. The order is currently set to expire at midnight Monday, and he wants to let Hoosiers know a few days ahead what he has decided.

But he wouldn't elaborate – saying the order could tighten or be de-escalated.

Holcomb said Indiana leaders examine numbers daily – specifically the capacity of the state health care system. Right now, 44% of the state's ICU beds are open, and 73% of the state's ventilators are available.

The state also announced it has ordered or received by donation 2.6 million pieces of personal protective equipment for front-line workers.

The governor also said he does not support releasing low-level offenders from the Indiana Department of Correction.

“We have got our offenders in a safe place – maybe even safer than just letting them out,” Holcomb said.

The DOC currently has 27 inmates infected at seven facilities. Overall, the state has 27,000 offenders in custody. Those who have tested positive are isolated.

As of Friday, about half of Indiana's offenders had received masks, according to the Joint Information Center. Inmates are making masks in DOC-run manufacturing facilities, and all offenders are expected to have masks by the end of this week.

