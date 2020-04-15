City OKs extending sick leave for workers

In a 6-3 final vote Tuesday, the Fort Wayne City Council approved an extension of its Public Health Leave and COVID-19 employee policy.

The policy, which is largely identical to one the council approved in March, will be effective until May 12, City Attorney Carol Helton said.

Under the city's policy, city workers who must self-quarantine due to a COVID-19 diagnosis or because they have an increased risk of complications are eligible for up to 80 hours of sick leave at full pay. That also applies to employees experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and are awaiting a medical diagnosis.

Employees are eligible for up to 80 hours of sick leave at 75% pay if they are caring for or reside with someone who has been quarantined due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.

However, changes proposed by Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, decreased the amount of pay for employees who qualify for expanded family and medical leave to the minimum required under the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, or FFCRA.

As written, the city's policy was slightly more generous than what is required, Helton said.

The FFCRA, signed by President Donald Trump on March 18, requires some employers to provide employees paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for specific reasons related to the pandemic.

The city's policy initially stipulated that employees who qualify for expanded family and medical leave for child care purposes would receive 75% of their regular hourly pay “commencing with the third week of such leave until such leave expires” under the FFCRA.

“Employees may take a total of 12 workweeks for (the Family and Medical Leave Act) or expanded family and medical leave reasons during a 12-month rolling calendar year,” the city policy states. “If an employee has already used some or all of their 12 workweeks of FMLA during this period, they may not take additional expanded family and medical leave.”

Ensley's amendment changes the policy to state that eligible employees would receive two-thirds of a city employee's regular pay, with a cap of $200 per day.

“Many folks who reside in the 1st District are laid off ... as a result of the government shutting down businesses. They just got their property tax bill in the mail, it's $1,000 or $2,000 coming out of their pockets,” Ensley said. “And they're being asked now to basically pay city employees to care for their children rather than working for the city.”

The amendment was approved in a 5-4 vote along party lines. The council's four Democrats opposed the amendment, stating that it did city workers a disservice.

“We're quibbling over an amount that has already been budgeted at 100%,” said Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, took issue with a couple of provisions in the policy. She opposed Ensley's amendment but also criticized what she said was a lack of explicit protection for city workers' jobs, should they need more time off than the policy affords.

Helton said she would work with Tucker and Council Attorney Joe Bonahoom to include such language in a future draft of the policy, should it need to be extended May 12. She added that provision would need to be crafted carefully to take into account staffing decisions unrelated to an employee's medical diagnosis, such as termination for rules violations or downsizing because of revenue shortfalls.

Helton noted that by the time the policy expires in May, no city employee would have exhausted the entire 12 weeks allowed under FMLA.

In other business, a proposed non-binding resolution authored by Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, was introduced. That resolution, which will be discussed April 28, asks the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board to evaluate whether it can provide relief to local restaurants and hospitality businesses in the form of grants or loans from supplemental food and beverage tax revenues.

Allen County charges a 1% tax on all prepared food and beverages sold. Some of the revenue generated by that tax pays for debt associated with the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum and the rest is managed by the Capital Improvement Board.

The proposal asks that the Capital Improvement Board provide a report to City Council within 30 days of the resolution's passage.

