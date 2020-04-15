Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

AWS awards 29 nonprofits

AWS Foundation has awarded $138,190 total in COVID-19-related emergency funding grants to 29 nonprofit organizations in northeast Indiana.

Emergency grants are designed to pay for food distribution, virtual services, personal protective equipment and other expenses.

Nonprofit organizations in northeast Indiana can apply at AWSFoundation.org/covid-19/. Applications are reviewed daily.

In addition to emergency grants, AWS Foundation has distributed 1,400 filtered masks to disability service providers and plans to provide 80 gallons of hand sanitizer.

Agencies receiving emergency funding grants are Arc of Noble County Foundations, Arc of Wabash, Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County, Bethesda Lutheran Communities, Boys and Girls Clubs, Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries, Byron Health Center, Cardinal Services, Carey Services, CASS Housing, Crossroad Child & Family Services, Crosswinds, Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana, Citilink, Headwaters Counseling, Healthier Moms & Babies, Homebound Meals, Inspire Ministries, Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network, LIFE Adult Day Academy, Mad Anthonys Children's Hope House, SCAN, The Lighthouse, The Rescue Mission, Trinity English Lutheran Church, Vincent Village, Visiting Nurse, Wellspring Interfaith Social Services and YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne.

Children's Zoo opening delayed

The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo announced Tuesday it will not open as planned this weekend.

It's the first time in the zoo's 56-year history that the opening has been delayed.

Officials said they don't know when the zoo will open, but they are in contact with local health officials and will open the zoo to the public as soon as public health officials say it is safe.

Super Shot clinic remaining open

Super Shot will stay open to provide childhood immunizations in Allen County and has partnered with local pediatricians and the Allen County Department of Health to encourage parents to keep their children up-to-date on vaccinations during the stay-at-home order.

Super Shot's clinic at 1515 Hobson Road is open to provide immunizations by appointment during the stay-at-home order.

Social distancing practices are in place. Super Shot is spreading out appointments, limiting one parent to one child being vaccinated, checking the temperature of everyone coming in the door, moving families to a cleaned exam room as soon as they check in and limiting families' time in the facility by speeding up paperwork.

Daytime, evening and weekend appointments are available. Call 260-424-7468 or email info@supershot.org for an appointment.

Code Compliance payments delayed

Neighborhood Code Compliance is extending the due date for payments until June 1, which is the expected date for hearings on repair orders and demolitions.

Officers are focusing on critical services needed to maintain health and safety, such as sealing open and abandoned properties, responding to dangerous conditions such as collapsing foundations, supporting police officers and firefighters, and ensuring trash and debris are removed from properties, the agency said.

Because only trash in bins is being collected, Neighborhood Code Compliance is issuing orders for residents to dispose of any garbage bags or debris left curbside or elsewhere on their properties.

Property owners have 10 days from the time an order is issued to remove the trash. After that, a contractor will collect the trash and the property owner will be billed for the service.

Nonprofit gives 750 meal cards

Guns N Hoses, a nonprofit charity formed by a group of local first responders, and its corporate sponsor, Custom Maintenance Solutions, bought 750 restaurant cards last week to distribute to environmental services crews at Parkview Health and Lutheran Health, VA Medical Center and several government buildings downtown.

The cards cost a total of about $14,000 and were bought from 22 local restaurants.

Police memorial postponed

The annual police memorial ceremony scheduled for May 8 will be rescheduled, officials announced Tuesday.

Fiber Arts Fest gets canceled

The 2020 Fiber Arts Festival scheduled for May 15 and 16 at Salomon Farm Park has been canceled.

Easterseals Arc to continue program

The employment services team at Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana will help local students enrolled in pre-employment transition services continue learning while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pre-employment transition services provide resources for students with disabilities to enhance their hard and soft skills and help them explore employment and education.

Easterseals Arc serves 320 Pre-ETS students in Fort Wayne Community Schools, Northwest Allen County Schools, Southwest Allen County Schools and Columbia City High School. When schools closed due to the coronavirus, Easterseals Arc began offering remote learning for Pre-ETS students.