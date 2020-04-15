Local seller sees surge in gun orders

Some people are fighting coronavirus with hand sanitizer and face masks. Others are arming themselves with guns and ammunition.

Firearm sales have shot up since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared. Last month was the first time the FBI's National Instant Check System received more than 3 million requests for background checks since record keeping started in November 1998. March's total was more than 3.74 million.

The number of guns sold could be much higher, however. The number of background checks corresponds to the number of buyers, but each person could purchase multiple weapons.

Few local gun sellers are willing to talk about their windfall, however. An employee at Wrigley Firearms & Ammo declined to do a phone interview. Other local retailers didn't return messages, including Freedom Firearms, Ranger Supply Co. and Sportsman's Warehouse.

GunProDeals.com, a Fort Wayne-based online retailer, has experienced a sales surge that reflects the national trend, co-owner Andrew Carrier said in an email.

The company's sales increased by more than 585% in March as compared to March 2019, he said. The retailer's merchandise includes firearms, ammunition, optics and accessories.

Carrier doesn't necessarily know what motivates individual customers. Online ammunition dealer, Ammo.com, attempted an answer on its website.

Under the heading “Why Are People So Afraid?,” the retailer wrote, in part: “People are right to be afraid – the coronavirus can be deadly, even among young people, and even among those with no pre-existing or underlying conditions. However, the loudest and most dominant currents in the media are certainly stoking fears beyond what is appropriate, drowning out precisely the more measured, well-informed voices that we need right now.”

Although items can be ordered online, Carrier and his business partner, Nate Geimer, come face-to-face with some buyers.

All firearms sold online must be shipped to a licensed dealer or gun store, where an approved buyer can fill out a form required by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives before taking it home.

Because of those in-person visits, the partners have noted changes in their expanding client base.

“We have also seen,” Carrier said, “an increase in the number of sales to first-time gun buyers and women.”

