Polaris Boats in Syracuse to close

A boat manufacturer is shutting down a Kosciusko County operation, putting 120 employees out of work.

A letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Polaris Boats LLC planned to immediately lay off 10% of its workforce as it prepares to close its plant at 300 W. Chicago St. in Syracuse.

The news about the boat manufacturer is the latest of northeast Indiana employers scaling back, often citing the global coronavirus pandemic.

A federal Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification Act requires employers provide 60 days notice of mass layoffs or closures to help those affected prepare and transition. In some cases, due to rapidly developing or unforeseeable circumstances, employers may not meet that advance warning.

Other regional companies have also made moves:

• Henrickson Kendallville, which does fabricated metal product manufacturing, said in a letter dated Thursday it would close for one week, affecting 103 employees. The shutdown, intended as temporary, was to begin Monday, prompted by a decision by Hendrickson's original equipment manufacturer customers to temporarily cease production.

“While we expect at the time of this notice for the closure of the OEMs to not last for more than two weeks, ultimately that decision is not controlled by the company,” Human Resources Manager Scott J. Alexander said in a letter. It did not mention the pandemic. Alexander did not return a phone call Tuesday.

Henrickson makes suspensions, axle and brake systems and other products for the commercial transportation industry, its website says.

• Wildman Business Group, a linen supply company in Warsaw, said in a Friday letter to the state that it would lay off 48. The move was expected to be temporary and last through Monday, said a letter from Audrey Russell, human resources director. She could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

For the Polaris Boats permanent closure, affected employees will be notified in writing of their specific last day, Steven Ott, vice president of human resources for Polaris Boats, said in a Monday letter to the state.

Additional layoffs will occur between now and mid-summer. The company expects to complete the shutdown between July 1 and July 14.

Some affected employees will have opportunities at Polaris Boat's two Elkhart locations where it will continue to produce its Bennington, Godfrey and Hurricane boat brands.

The letter to Indiana workforce officials said Polaris enjoyed a positive relationship with its workforce and the community. But Ott cited unprecedented challenges the business was facing “in conjunction with the global coronavirus pandemic” as the reason for making “the difficult decision” to close.

Polaris Inc. on Monday announced what it calls a “strategic decision to focus its marine investments and growth efforts on its flagship boating brands.” That plan entails ending production of Rinker, Striper and Larson FX boat brands at the Syracuse plant in June.

“This decision was made after extensive consideration of every available alternative,” said Bob Mack, a Polaris senior vice president whose responsibilities include corporate development and strategy.

“We were fully prepared to expand these brands and our presence within their respective segments of the marine industry,” Mack said in a statement Monday. But market dynamics “and the continued uncertainty around the sustained impact of the COVID-19 pandemic” led the company to decide against investing additional resources to maintain and grow the Rinker, Striper and Larson FX brands.

Polaris purchased the Larson FX and Striper brands in 2019 and the Rinker brand as a part of its Boat Holdings acquisition in 2018.

lisagreen@jg.net