Airport to benefit from stimulus bill

Fort Wayne International Airport will receive more than $14.5 million from the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package approved last month by Congress.

Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., said Wednesday that Indiana airports will share more than $96 million of the $10 billion in grants awarded to airfields around the nation by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

“Federal assistance will keep our airports and aviation industry running, not just for travel, but for the ability to ship food, supplies, and other essential resources,” Young said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration's website says the grants will provide new funding for airports based on passenger volume and cover local matches for federal grants already planned for fiscal 2020. Fort Wayne International Airport earlier received approval for a grant to improve its terminal apron.

Funding also is based on airport category, debt and reserves.

Grant awards for northeast Indiana include $69,000 for airports in Auburn and Warsaw and $30,000 for Smith Field in Fort Wayne and airports in Angola, Huntington and Kendallville. By far the largest grant award for an Indiana airport was more than $52 million for Indianapolis International Airport.

