Coronavirus roundup

Forum to focus on black community

Fort Wayne United and City Life will host a virtual forum at 7:30 p.m. today to share encouragement, offer solutions and answer questions for those in the African-American community in light of the pandemic.

Those interested can watch the forum online through www.facebook.com/fort wayneunited in real time or after the live event.

The following speakers for tonight's session were announced: Nygel L. Simms, City Life regional director; City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th; Joe Jordan, chairman, Fort Wayne United and CEO and president of Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne; Pastor Luther Whitfield, New Covenant church; and Alice Jordan Miles, health care professional.

Fort Wayne United is a mayoral initiative that places two national efforts, Cities United and My Brother's Keeper, under one umbrella.

Girl Scouts set up cookies donations

The Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana are donating cookies to local first responders, nurses and volunteers on the front lines.

This “thank you” donation effort is made possible by local Girl Scout troops and through the new online cookie initiative, Girl Scouts Cookie Care, a news release said.

Girl Scout cookie donations, along with homemade art and cards of encouragement, have been shared by local troops with various organizations including the Fort Wayne Fire Department, Fort Wayne Police Department, Parkview Hospital, St. Joseph County 9-1-1, Spectrum Health, Lincoln Township Fire Department, Lincoln Township Police Department and La Porte Hospital in hopes of bringing encouragement to those front-line workers.

Lutheran doctors using telehealth

Lutheran Health Physicians is providing patients the option of seeing their providers using a smartphone, tablet or computer.

Telehealth or virtual visits enable patients to talk with providers just as they would in the doctor's office, but without leaving the comfort of home.

Appointments are available for new and existing patients.

Although some appointments require a physical examination, many visits can be managed through virtual interaction, Lutheran Health said.

Many insurance plans cover telehealth visits. Video visits are typically required, although some plans will cover telephone visits. Patients should check plan coverage or ask when making an appointment.

To make a telehealth appointment, call the provider's office directly or Lutheran Health Physicians at 260-432-2297.

The practice will provide instructions about the telehealth visit when the appointment is scheduled.

For more information about this service, go to www.lutheranhealthphysicians.com/telehealth.

Mental health services available

Allen County and Fort Wayne officials, along with representatives from several local mental health agencies, on Wednesday reminded residents of the mental health resources available during the COVID-19 crisis.

Officials highlighted some of the services available in Allen County for residents who might need help, including:

• Parkview Behavioral Health: The HelpLine is available to assist with initial screenings. Call 260-373-7500 or 800-284-8439.

• Mental Health America Northeast Indiana: Online screening tools and links to resources are available online at mhanortheastindiana.org. More information is also available at 260-422-6441.

• Park Center: Services can be accessed by calling 260-481-2700. A 24/7 helpline is available at 260-471-9440. Park Center serves Allen, Adams and Wells counties.

• Bowen Center: A nonprofit that offers an array of comprehensive mental health services. The Bowen Center can be reached at 800-342-5653 or online at BowenCenter.org.

• Headwaters Counseling: Provides outpatient services for mental health and substance abuse issues. Headwaters Counseling is taking new patients and can be reached at 260-744-4326.

• Look Up Indiana: Provides resources for mental health and substance abuse online at lookupindiana.org. Look Up Indiana also offers a 24-hour hot line at 877-257-0208 and offers a chat service that residents can access by texting LookUp to 494949.

At a separate news conference Wednesday, Allen County Health Commissioner Deborah McMahan and others said they want people to acknowledge and seek care for mental health problems caused or exacerbated by COVID-19, particularly substance abuse.

Realtors group to hand out masks

The Upstate Alliance of Realtors will distribute 100 free masks, in a drive-thru car line, to local Realtors for the protection of real estate professionals and their clients when essential “in-person” real estate business is necessary.

The mask distribution will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. today or until all masks are gone at the Upstate Alliance of Realtors, 3403 E. Dupont Road.