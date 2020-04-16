Masks part of job, life now

As soon as Michelle Wittekind came home one afternoon from her job as a home health care aid, she asked a friend to check behind her right ear. The elastic in her new mask was rubbing the skin raw.

“I have to wear it because people depend on us to go into their homes, especially when they are alone and have no family,” said Wittekind, 59. “I have to protect myself and them as well.”

Wittekind, who works for Absolute Angels, has tried using cotton balls behind her ears to buffer them until a new mask arrives that she can tie behind her head. Others have suggested Vaseline or K-Y Jelly.

By wearing masks away from home to shield against the coronavirus, some everyday citizens are discovering the irritations many nurses and health care providers are going through. Social media videos and pictures show the raw and scraped faces of doctors and nurses who are wearing masks continually, especially during double shifts. Now many others are starting to experience the discomfort they have grown used to overtime.

“N95 masks are super uncomfortable,” Parkview Physicians Group nurse Lisa Federspiel said. “It restricts your breathing as well, and they are very tight on your face. They will spray something into the air and see if you can smell it. If you can't, you have a good fit.”

Federspiel, 43, has been a registered nurse for 15 years, most recently working at the New Vision office as a nurse-only provider. She started redeployment training last week to go back into the hospital to help with COVID-19 patients, meaning she'll be quarantined from her two teenage sons for at least 90 days.

“When this first started, they had me screening COVID-19 patients at the front door 10 to 12 hours a day and I had bruises on my face from the seal where the mask would sit,” she said. “That's what you want because you want it to be so sealed that it's impenetrable.”

When she goes back into the main hospital, Federspiel will be using a small crocheted strip with buttons on each end to hold the straps of her mask and take the strain off her ears.

Nurses often study different styles to find one they like, sometimes perusing YouTube and Pinterest videos. An effective mask can be made from many different fabrics including T-shirts or towels, as long as they fit snugly over the mouth and nose.

Some nurses have buttons sewn onto their caps to hold the elastic straps. Others add paper clips to the straps and hook them together. Another idea is wearing a headband with buttons sewn on.

Some local sewers who are donating masks suggest skipping the elastic and using nylon or tights, which can relieve friction and skin breakdown.

Another idea for those outside the health profession is wearing a baseball cap and hooking the straps inside the adjustable strap in back.

It may take awhile to get used to breathing stale air and can feel confining. It's also easy to forget to drink enough water to stay hydrated while wearing a mask.

Other nurses said it's not important for everyone to wear a medical-quality mask, but everyone should wear something.

That has to become the new normal, said a nurse of 40 years who didn't want her name used without permission from her employer. The nurse said she gets upset seeing people shop at grocery stores wearing no protection.

There's a pretty good chance, she said, nurses will eventually be asked to risk their lives to serve at least some of those people.

Michelle Heck James, a Super Shot nurse and vaccine coordinator, suggested wearing cotton gauze pads behind the ears.

James said she has worked 20 years for Super Shot and previously spent 10 years as a pediatrics nurse at Lutheran Hospital.

“It gets bad because you could get gowned up going into each room because you don't want to carry something from them to another person,” said Heck James, 55. “We just lived with it.”

Super Shot is still open at 1515 Hobson Road, though the number of patients has dipped from 20 to 25 during a three-hour session to as few as 11 last Thursday. It's still important for newborns and small children to continue vaccinations.

“People are afraid to come out,” she said. “And I agree with that, but kids are not getting vaccinated and something is going to start going around again because they have not been.”

Front-line health care workers prefer most residents stay home to limit the spread of the virus. Some of Federspiel's younger neighbors recently thought cookouts with a group of friends were a good idea. She asked them if they had “Do Not Resuscitate” orders on file.

“It's invading on my life now, and I'm very passionate about this,” she said. “I'm to the point where I'm not going to keep my mouth shut. If you are wearing gloves all over the place like an idiot and spreading germs around, I'm going to say something. Just do what you are supposed to do, and people are having a very hard time with that.

“The reason why they are redeploying us is they are expecting a surge of this virus and that it can come back seasonally like the flu.”

Despite covering up, Wittekind gets nervous butterflies in her stomach before each trip. She said she prays about it on her way to appointments.

“This gets me up every morning, and I want to be a part of it,” she said. “I've got something to do where somebody needs me. That's a great feeling.”