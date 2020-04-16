Older males top county death toll

Most of the Allen County residents killed by COVID-19 have been older and male, public health officials said Wednesday.

The county reported 18 deaths as of late Wednesday afternoon, and the average age of those who succumbed to the disease caused by the new coronavirus is 78.9.

But deaths have occurred among patients age 49 to 95, highlighting doctors' repeated warnings that the illness affects a wide range of people, according to new data released by the Allen County Department of Health.

Erika Pitcher, the department's director of community health and case management, said 15 men and three women have died. Fifteen patients who died were white and three were black, she said.

Three patients listed their ethnicity as Hispanic/Latino, data show.

The U.S. Census Bureau defines race as a person's identification with one or more social groups including white, black, Asian or Alaska native. Ethnicity refers to whether a person is of Hispanic origin or not, and those that are can report as any race.

The demographic data on COVID-19 deaths came during a video conference with reporters and as the county saw the highest single-day count – 25 – of new cases of the illness. There now are 196 confirmed cases among county residents.

It's not clear how many of those who died had underlying health problems, and Pitcher said the department is working to gather that information from among investigation reports completed for patients who test positive for the virus.

“We are working on that and hope to have that data out next week,” she said.

The increase in confirmed cases was the largest since 20 new cases were reported Friday. Pitcher said improved access to tests – a drive-thru testing operation opened Monday at Ivy Tech for essential workers with symptoms – might have caused the spike.

It also illustrates the public health emergency isn't over.

“I think it's a good indicator we haven't peaked yet,” Pitcher said.

The number of cases has steadily grown since mid-March, when the first two patients in Allen County tested positive. Most local cases – about 19% – are patients between 70 and 79, and nearly 68% are older than 50, according to health department data.

Officials in DeKalb County reported a seventh case Tuesday.

Dr. James Cameron, a member of Allen County's board of health, said it's difficult to determine how many have survived COVID-19 because neither the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nor the World Health Organization has defined recovery. He said officials are working to gather numbers on discharges from hospitals.

The local health department has hosted weekly video conferences featuring experts in fields such as infectious disease and public health. Wednesday's included discussion about mental health and addiction.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan, Bowen Center psychologist Dr. Richard Ruhrold and others urged people suffering problems caused or exacerbated by the COVID-19 epidemic to seek help.

“Courage isn't the absence of fear,” Ruhrold said. “It's the willingness to do the right thing, even when it's hard.”

