42-year marriage ends in COVID-19 death

Debra Whan was so very close, but she didn't make it in time.

Her husband, Don, 67, was gravely ill – they suspected it was COVID-19 – at Parkview Regional Medical Center. She rushed there April 3 to be with him after receiving a call Don wasn't doing well.

Debra quickly put on the gloves, mask and gown given to her by health care workers and boarded an elevator that would take her to the man she describes as “an awesome father and grandfather and husband” who made friends wherever he went.

“He could strike up a conversation with anybody,” she said this week.

The elevator doors opened. Don died 5 minutes earlier, a nurse told her.

That was two days after their 42nd wedding anniversary. Debra said she learned while making funeral arrangements that Don had tested positive for the virus that has killed more than 140,000 patients around the world and nearly 500 in Indiana.

She emailed a reporter a few days later.

“My story is really not one of survival, but one of how I'll survive,” the message says. “My husband of 42 years is no longer by my side, but instead is a statistic in the column of 'Indiana Deaths.'”

The numbers in the column have steadily risen since the Indiana State Department of Health reported the first death March 15, and Debra wants that and her experience to illustrate what doctors and public health experts have been saying for weeks: Stay home, stay away from other people, practice other measures including frequent hand-washing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The number of local cases grew Thursday by 35 to 231 in the largest single-day increase since the pandemic began, and the Allen County Department of Health reported another death, bringing the total to 19.

Megan Hubartt, department spokeswoman, said increased access to tests – including a drive-thru testing operation open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne – likely is fueling the increase.

“People need to understand, this is nothing to take lightly,” Debra Whan said in an interview. “Behind every number is a family. Behind every number in the death column is a family left behind. He has grandchildren who will never know him.”

Don Whan, who had diabetes, caught what he and his wife thought was a cold in February.

He continued to struggle and, in March, visited three walk-in clinics.

At the time, he did not have symptoms such as a fever or trouble breathing that are associated with COVID-19.

At a March 25 visit, he received a chest X-ray, was diagnosed with pneumonia and sent home.

“He just didn't get any better,” Debra Whan said.

Don Whan, a sports fan who loved Purdue University, asked April 2 to be taken to the hospital after having trouble breathing. His wife couldn't go with him, but she spoke to him by phone after he was tested for COVID-19, and she thanked Parkview staff for keeping her apprised of her husband's condition.

“He said, 'Boy, that was a painful test,'” Debra Whan said. “He was worried about me. He said, 'If you have this, don't wait.'”

She was called to the hospital by a doctor who said Don's heart and kidneys were failing.

“I'm so appreciative they let me do that,” Debra Whan said.

Tami Brigle, a Parkview spokeswoman, said the hospital updated its visitor restriction policy last week to keep close relatives from loved ones in end-of-life situations “to protect visitors and caregivers from unnecessary exposure risk.”

“In end-of-life situations, family members are offered the chance to be with their loved one via video visit, or to speak with them on the phone,” she said in an email. Additionally, a Parkview co-worker is present to ensure no one passes away alone.

“We recognize that the no-visitor policy is difficult for both patients and their loved ones. During a patient's stay, nurses and providers are in regular contact with family members to provide condition updates. Co-workers are also helping patients make phone calls or video visits whenever possible.”

Debra Whan and her two grown children now are trying to adjust to life without Don.

“He was an awesome guy,” she said. “We're all just missing him.”

mleblanc@jg.net