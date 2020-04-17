Coronavirus Roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Free barbecue on tap for Sunday

A free curbside community barbecue will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday outside 1307 Oxford St. at Big Momma's Kitchen.

Organizers at the Southeast Curbside Community Barbecue will hand out 100 masks, 1,000 sanitary gloves, 200 rolls of toilet paper, 200 water bottles and 200 dinners.

Derek Taylor, owner of Big Momma's Kitchen, will be serving chicken quarters, ground chuck hamburgers, bratwursts and chicken wings. Sides will also be offered.

Donations were made through the Human Agricultural Cooperative, Big Momma's Kitchen, Faith United Methodist Church, Sweetwater Sound and community members.

Any businesses interested in making a tax deductible contribution should email humanagriculturalcoop@gmail.com

Social distancing will be followed. People are asked to remain in their vehicles and volunteers will take their order for the number of people in the vehicle unless they have a disabled, elderly or shut-in who can't make it to the barbecue.

Any questions should be sent to humanagriculturalcoop@gmail.com.

270 free meals go out today

Joel Nagel, Nelson Peters, Chris Judy, Martin Carbaugh and others will team up with the Better Business Bureau to deliver 270 meals today and Saturday.

Frontline Fridays will deliver the meals to the Northern Indiana VA Medical Center, Parkview Regional Medical Center emergency room, Heritage Point Nursing Center, Dupont Hospital emergency room, Lutheran Hospital emergency room and St. Joseph Hospital emergency room. Meals have been provided this week by Cosmo's, Mancino's of Fort Wayne, Well Grounded Café, Casa Restaurante on Jefferson Blvd., Coyote Creek Golf Club, SOULBIRD Kitchen and Tap, with ongoing support from Brian Bauer and Umi Fort Wayne.

Donations can be sent to each local restaurant earmarked for Frontline Fridays, or to the BBB at www.gofundme.com/f/bbb-feeding-the-frontline.

PBS39 to air live forum on virus

WFWA PBS39 will broadcast “Coronavirus: A Live Community Forum” from 7 to 8 p.m. today.

The program will give updates on local, state and national responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. Scheduled to participate are U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind.; Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan; and psychiatrist Dr. Jay Fawver, host of WFWA's “Matters of the Mind.”

Viewers may call 1-866-969-2721 to submit questions during the program.

Food wagon to be at Parkview Field

Community Harvest Food Bank has partnered with the Fort Wayne TinCaps to distribute food at Parkview Field.

People in need of food assistance can drive to the Silver parking lot for the distribution of food boxes into car trunks at 1 p.m. Monday and 1 p.m. April 27.

The Parkview Field Food Wagon might be extended for a third week.

The Farm Wagon at Parkview Field and all other Community Harvest Farm Wagon trucks are open to anyone in need with no identification required.

“We want to reach as many people as possible who are living without affordable food access,” Carmen Cumberland, executive president of Community Harvest, said in a statement. “This unique opportunity to partner with the Fort Wayne TinCaps allows us to get food distributed into the hands of vulnerable families downtown.”

Salvation Army offering food

The Salvation Army Food Pantry is still open twice a week. Before COVID-19, it served 25 families each day. Now it's serving more than 300.

It served 609 families in the last week, and spent over $25,000 on food. An estimated 6 tons of food has been distributed in the last week alone.

Monetary donations can be made online at www.safortwayne.org. Food donations can be dropped off at 2901 N. Clinton St.

The food pantry is open Tuesday and Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at 2901 N. Clinton St.

Distribution is drive-through and no documentation required.

Habitat program aids restaurants

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne announced the Buy Local Give Local initiative alongside a variety of local restaurants.

The idea behind this campaign is to rally the community to help support local establishments during the COVID-19 pandemic while also making a difference in Habitat's ministry at the same time.

Community members can buy gift cards from partnering restaurants Salsa Grille, The Hoppy Gnome, Club Soda, Portillo's and Baker Street to help support these businesses while these gift cards will in turn be used to buy meals for job site crews, volunteers and families later this year.

DeKalb receives 610 masks

C&A Tool Engineering, located in Churubusco and Auburn, recently donated 610 masks to DeKalb County Homeland Security to help supply DeKalb County first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the 610 donated masks, 360 were N95 masks and 250 were disposable procedure masks.

C&A Tool Engineering specializes in metal milling, grinding, lathe, polishing and assembly. It services the aerospace and defense industry, medical device manufactures as well as industrial fuel systems.

Pharmacy students can get license

Gov. Eric J. Holcomb signed an executive order Wednesday allowing pharmacy students who have successfully completed all required coursework to join the fight against COVID-19.

The executive order allows those pharmacy students to apply for temporary licenses with the Professional Licensing Agency. Also under the executive order, health care providers who cannot meet in-person continuing education requirements this year can do so via distance learning.

Great American Cleanup reset

Fort Wayne's annual spring clean, the Great American Cleanup, is rescheduled for Sept. 19 from the original date of May 2.

Manchester moves ceremonies to fall

Manchester University has moved its 2020 commencement ceremonies to October.

The university with campuses in North Manchester and Fort Wayne surveyed students in the class of 2020 to get a clearer picture of what they would prefer.

“When we surveyed you about preferences, there was an overwhelming preference for an in-person Commencement ceremony. This was far and away the first choice over a virtual ceremony or simply a celebration,” President Dave McFadden said in an email to graduating students.

The dates for ceremonies at the North Manchester campus are:

• Oct. 17, pharmacy hooding ceremony and graduate and professional commencement (Doctorate in Pharmacy, Master of Athletic Training and Master of Pharmacogenomics), Cordier Auditorium.

• Oct. 18, undergraduate and master of accountancy commencement, Physical Education and Recreation Center.