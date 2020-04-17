VA disputes sold-equipment story

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Northern Indiana Health Care System has disputed a report that it sold personal protective equipment that could have been used by medical personnel treating coronavirus patients.

Indianapolis TV station WTHR reported this week that VA Northern Indiana auctioned off more than 100 equipment kits from its Marion medical center in mid-January, citing information on the General Services Administration's auction website.

“The auction listing shows the kits included N95 masks, gloves, gowns, hoods, face shields and PAPRs (powered air purifying respirators) that are in high demand by respiratory therapists, doctors and other health care workers,” WTHR's 13 Investigates reported.

The station said an anonymous bidder bought the gear with a bid of $2,010.

Alexandria Sharpe, public affairs officer for VA Northern Indiana, which has a medical center and outpatient mental health clinic in Fort Wayne, said in an email to The Journal Gazette that the WTHR story “contains inaccurate information.”

Sharpe said VA Northern Indiana auctioned off purifying respirator kits, filters and hoses but retained “essential pandemic supplies, including masks, nitrile gloves, face mask, shield or goggles, and gowns.”

VA Northern Indiana “is equipped with essential items and supplies to handle an influx of coronavirus cases, and we are continually monitoring the status of those items to ensure a robust supply chain,” she said.

Sharpe said that all of VA Northern Indiana's employees have the appropriate personal protective equipment that meets guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Jean Ross, co-president of National Nurses United, a union for registered nurses, said health care workers need powered air purifying respirators to protect against contracting the coronavirus, according to the WTHR report.

“Absolutely. Those are the types of things we've been asking for – begging for,” Ross said.

“Getting rid of them is very shortsighted and certainly not having a care for those of us that work at the bedside,” she told the station.

