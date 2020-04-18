Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Parkview site adds Symptom Checker

Parkview Health has added a free COVID-19 Symptom Checker to its website. Available at parkview.com/covid19symptomchecker, the interactive tool allows patients to complete a self-assessment and be directed to appropriate care.

If you think you may have symptoms of COVID-19 or believe you have been exposed, you can use the Symptom Checker to walk through a self-assessment and get feedback on recommended next steps.

The Symptom Checker replaces Parkview's previous online screening webpage for COVID-19. The new, more robust tool has been updated to follow the latest clinical guidance and direct patients to more options for treatment, including virtual health care, or in-person care at one of PPG's respiratory clinics or in an emergency room. Parkview said the Symptom Checker is an educational tool and doesn't replace medical care. Patients should always call 911 or go to a nearby emergency room for urgent medical situations, Parkview said.

Turnstone begins offering telemedicine

Turnstone Center has launched its first delivery of telemedicine in the organization's 76-year history. Turnstone's therapy professionals will provide physical, occupational, and speech therapy interventions using virtual resources for eligible clients during the COVID-19 community health crisis.

The service will provide treatments for clients who are at an increased risk of regression and other negative outcomes as a result of lapsed therapy treatments. Existing clients who are eligible for telemedicine therapy will work with their therapists using appropriate resources and technology.

Community members who need assistance related to any disability needs are encouraged to contact Kathy Baer, Turnstone's Director of Social Services, at Kathy@turnstone.org or 260-969-7637.

Square, Center to remain closed

Citizens Square and the Rousseau Centre will remain closed to the public through at least the end of the month, the Allen County Board of Commissioners and Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced Friday.

In addition to Citizens Square, all municipally owned buildings will remain closed to the public. That includes the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department office, the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, and the Metropolitan Human Relations Commission office.

Fort Wayne Police Department records windows in the Rousseau Centre will still be accessible.

The Allen County Courthouse, Courthouse Annex, Bud Meeks Justice Center and Criminal Division Services will be open on a limited basis.

Consult the Court's web site, www.allensuperiorcourt.us/covid19, for information on what proceedings will continue during the emergency.

$25,000 grant for NeighborLink

Foellinger Foundation has awarded NeighborLink Fort Wayne a $25,000 Innovative Rapid Grant to provide video production services to help Allen County 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations tell the stories of how they are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic with the goals of raising awareness, communicating with key stakeholders, and soliciting the assistance they need most at this time.

NeighborLink will produce 25 videos at no cost to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that are providing direct, immediate relief to Fort Wayne residents on a first-come, first-served basis. Videos will be developed in partnership with the organization and will be designed to help communicate what's most important to them right now. Complete details on the types of videos, the production parameters, consulting options, and how to request a video are on NeighborLink's website at www.nlfw.org/stories/covidfilms.

State extends aid request time

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has extended the filing deadline for the 2020-2021 Free Application for Federal Student Aid beyond the state's original April 15 deadline.

The extension is intended to ensure as many Hoosiers as possible can access financial aid in the coming academic year in the midst of challenges presented by the coronavirus.

Students who did not file the form before the April 15 deadline are encouraged to submit the form at FAFSA.gov as soon as possible. The Commission will consider students who file past the original deadline, however, limited funding is available on a first-come basis.

The extension applies to the 21st Century Scholarship and the Frank O'Bannon Grant. There is no FAFSA deadline for Hoosiers applying for the Next Level Jobs Workforce Ready Grant.

Advancing Voices seeking stories

Advancing Voices of Women recognizes and salutes the women responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and wants to hear their stories.

Send your story or the story of a loved one to avow.womensvoices@gmail.com by April 30.

State banks lend $7.5 billion via PPP

Indiana banks assisted small businesses in completing 35,990 Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling nearly $7.5 billion in approved dollars, according to a news release from the Indiana Bankers Association. The figures came from an April 16 Small Business Administration report.

The Paycheck Protection Program loans allow small businesses to meet payroll, avoiding layoffs and saving jobs. Nationwide, 1,661,367 loans were approved totaling nearly $342.3 billion in gross dollars.

The Paycheck Protection Program is no longer accepting applications for the loans, as initial funding of $350 billion has been depleted until Congress appropriates more funds, according to the news release.

Hope House gives hotel rooms

In order to keep families of pediatric and neonatal patients at Lutheran and Dupont hospitals safe in light of COVID-19, the Mad Anthonys Children's Hope House has invited families to stay at nearby hotels at no cost to the families.

Mad Anthonys Children's Hope House, a nonprofit hospitality house on the Lutheran Hospital campus, typically provides shelter, meals, laundry facilities and a peaceful refuge for families with children who are critically ill or injured.

The organization received a $5,000 emergency grant from the AWS Foundation to provide free lodging and meals to the hospitals, according to a news release. Donated funds and gift cards are being used to buy meals from local restaurants for the pediatric and neonatal units at the hospitals.