Show off your creativity, style with masks

We know you've been staying home a lot lately – social distancing and all – but sometimes, you just have to go out.

These days, along with washing our hands more often, public health officials have encouraged us to wear masks to help guard against the spread of the coronavirus.

Some of you are seamstresses or crafty and have made your own masks. Some have been gifted masks, paid someone to make yours or even purchased one through traditional or online retailers.

Well, we want to see you. And yes – in your mask. Please take a selfie. Most of you know how to do that or know someone who would be willing – from 6 feet away, if that makes you feel more comfortable – to snap a photo of you wearing your mask.

Then email your photos to us at jgphoto@jg.net and be sure to include your name, age, the northeast Indiana city where you live and a phone number. Be sure to include the words “mask selfie” in the email subject line.

We'd love to share some of the best and most creative in print and online with our readers.

The deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, April 24.

In the meantime, stay safe.