Brickworld held in virtual world

Lovers of Legos, the plastic brick building system that's inspired innumerable 3-dimensional models and a hit television show, tend to be creative people.

So, when the new coronavirus hit and scheduled Lego conventions had to be canceled, Lego leaders, including Fort Wayne native Bryan Bonahoom, tapped into that creativity.

They decided to put together a virtual convention, and Brickworld Virtual took place Saturday.

“It was out of necessity more than anything else,” said Bonahoom from his home in Fishers. “We're all stuck at home and needed to be innovative in showcasing our product, which is these really neat, really popular shows.”

This weekend's in-person show was to have taken place in Milwaukee and likely would have attracted thousands of hobbyists and vendors, Bonahoom said. Attendance at the virtual show was capped at 1,000 “because the last thing we wanted was to have our system crash because of too many people,” the 55-year-old said.

The way the show works is through the Zoom videoconferencing app. Organizers set up 17 “rooms” where they could display their creations or merchandise. Attendees were able to see and message each other through the app.

Bonahoom said Zoom worked well because “a lot of people are using it for school, and that's our demographic.”

Convention-goers could also see and interact with two attractions popular at in-person shows – a Rube Goldberg-like contraption that sends balls around an unending Lego maze and a robotic king-of-the-hill game in which remotely controlled robots try to capture particular game squares.

Another big attraction: being able to virtually meet Boone and Mark, second-place finishers on Fox's “Lego Masters” show and Sam and Jessica, who finished third.

Meanwhile, Bonahoom, a volunteer since he sold the convention company last year, sat at his computer in his basement surrounded by “bags and boxes and bins” of Legos, along with some of his own completed projects.

He was manning the convention's help desk, trying to keep technological snafus to a minimum.

In some ways, he said, the virtual convention has benefits – admission was kept to $5 a family regardless of the number of participants, instead of closer to $50 for a family of four, Bonahoom said.

The virtual convention also allowed people from around the nation to display, instead of just people from one region or those able to travel, said Bonahoom, a graduate of Homestead High School and Purdue University in West Lafayette.

He previously worked for companies in Fort Wayne that now do business as Harris Corp.

The convention won't be as profitable as previous ones, but it is still “going to make some money,” Bonahoom said.

He said organizers thought the idea might work because they'd heard from someone who suggested it a couple of years ago. An in-person convention in Fort Wayne at Grand Wayne Center is still on for the fall, at least at this point, Bonahoom said.

“The economy will come back. ... But it's dipping our toe in the water,” he said of the virtual event. “Our whole business model was turned upside down.”

rsalter@jg.net