Group feeding health workers looking for donors

Frontline Fridays, a local group created to feed hospital and nursing home staff at the center of the current coronavirus pandemic, is seeking more partners for donations and dinners.

When the founders heard that staff at the Allen County Department of Health was putting in 16- to 17-hour days, day after day, county elected officials responded, said Kyle Kerley, Allen County councilman.

“We need to do something nice for the Allen County Department of Health,” Kerley recalled officials saying.

That was three weeks ago. Kerley, Paul Lagemann, a local businessman, and Joel Nagel, acute care nurse practitioner and candidate for Allen County coroner, kicked off the group with 50 meals donated by the restaurant Umi, owned by Brian Bauer, president of Indiana University Health Fort Wayne.

The scope got bigger as more restaurants donated meals for free or at cost, said Nichole Thomas, communications director at the Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana.

With the BBB on board and local leaders including city Councilman Russ Jehl, state Reps. Chris Judy and Martin Carbaugh and state Sen. Justin Busch; County Commissioner Nelson Peters; county Councilman Joel Benz; City Clerk Lana Keesling; New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael; and Dr. Scott Myers contributing to the effort, they are looking for more partners, including members of the Democratic Party.

This weekend Frontline Fridays delivered more than 300 meals to the Northern Indiana VA Hospital, Parkview Regional Medical Center ER, Parkview Randallia Hospital ER, Heritage Point Nursing Center, Dupont Hospital ER, Lutheran Hospital ER and St. Joseph Hospital ER.

“We had a goal this week to hit all the hospital ERs. Next Friday, we have a list of over a dozen facilities that have requested meals and we're going to try and hit as many as possible. It all depends on funding,” Kerley said. Most facilities on the list are nursing homes and rehabilitation centers, but also includes the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, he added.

Meals were provided by Cosmo's, Mancino's, Well Grounded Café, Casa Restaurante, Coyote Creek Golf Club, Soulbird Kitchen and Tap, and continuing support from Umi, a news release said.

Donations may be sent to local restaurants earmarked for Frontline Fridays or made at www.gofundme.com/f/bbb-feeding-the-frontline.

