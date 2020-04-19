Testing clearing county picture

About 43% of Allen County's COVID-19 cases reported by the Allen County Department of Health were confirmed just in the last week, department statistics show.

There have been 128 cases reported since April 12, including 14 Saturday, bringing the county's total to 295.

No new county deaths were reported, keeping the total at 21. Cases and deaths are reported by the county of residence, not the location of the test or death.

Meanwhile, Indiana reported 529 new cases Saturday, bringing the total to 56,873 cases. Twenty-six deaths were reported for a total of 545.

The state's weekly total of confirmed cases was 3,262, or about one-third of the state's total.

Megan Hubartt, spokeswoman for the Allen County Department of Health, said the higher numbers likely reflected an increased number of tests now available locally.

Fort Wayne last week had its first free drive-thru testing for health care workers, first responders and other essential workers and their household members experiencing symptoms. The criteria for those eligible for testing were expanded midweek to also include those at higher risk of complications because of age, weight or underlying chronic health conditions.

“We do think the increase in cases this (past) week was a reflection of the drive-thru testing,” Hubartt said.

She said 870 tests were conducted, with an undetermined number for out-of-county residents because all Indiana residents who met criteria were eligible for a test. Not all the tests have results yet, but it's conceivable some contributed to last week's increase in confirmed cases, she added.

The drive-thru testing is expected to continue this week, but details are not available, Hubartt said.

Dr. Kristina Box, state health department commissioner, said last week that models show the virus in Indiana will peak in central Indiana at the end of this month and the rest of the state in the beginning of May.

Early estimates called for a peak in mid-April.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan said the county is still on the upswing of the epidemic, and according to Hubartt, “she does not think we have peaked or flattened the curve yet, and the continued increase in cases is representative of that.”

DeKalb County on Saturday reported its 13th COVID-19 patient, a woman in her 40s who is recovering at home.

